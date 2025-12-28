Bird-watching is fun

Birdwatching can be a fun, relaxing and very enjoyable activity. One does not necessarily go to a bird sanctuary to watch birds, but going out surely helps immensely. Rather, one can even simply sit on one’s verandah or balcony or go on a walk and experience the magic of the flying rainbows. If one happens to be interested in birds, the activity is certainly delightful and will offer endless benefits. Birdwatching is also an awesome hobby which is immensely beneficial to one’s health and happiness. Some people may think that it is a meaningless exercise. But the reality is that birdwatching is so much more than an aesthetic treat. Birdwatching creates a harmonious union with nature. Since it requires watchers to spend time in the great outdoors, they can absorb a lot of vitamin D from the sun, apart from breathing fresh air. This is not a hobby for those who want instant gratification. Birdwatching requires plenty of studies to get familiarised with types of birds and where they are found. It helps develop a liking for travel and increases the level of patience, which in turn makes bird watchers better equipped to cope with these circumstances. Birdwatching is also a kind of meditative activity. One spends long bouts of time in the quiet of the great outdoors without the easy indulgence of distractions. Meditation in turn can help slow the decay of one’s brain’s grey matter, which happens naturally as one grows old.