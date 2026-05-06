BJP’s Bengal blitz: TVK shakes DMK’s Tamil Nadu hold

Dipak Kurmi

(You can contact the writer at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com.)

The electoral verdicts announced on May 4 have effectively recalibrated the gravitational centre of Indian politics, signalling a watershed moment that transcends mere regime change. Most notably, the political fortress of West Bengal has witnessed a seismic shift as the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had maintained a tenacious grip on power since its historic 2011 victory, was finally dislodged by a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After three consecutive terms, the charismatic but increasingly embattled Mamata Banerjee was ousted in a campaign that capitalised on a mounting tide of anti-incumbency. This transition marks the end of an era in eastern India, where the BJP has successfully managed to bridge the gap between being a formidable opposition and becoming the primary governing force. The result in Bengal suggests that the electorate’s patience with localised governance issues, ranging from systemic corruption allegations to the persistent shadow of political violence, eventually reached a breaking point that no amount of populist rhetoric could salvage.

This upheaval in the East was mirrored by a stunning political debut in the South, where the cinematic mass appeal of Vijay and his newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) managed to upend the established order of Tamil Nadu politics. In a result that sent shockwaves through the Dravidian heartland, the well-entrenched administration of M.K. Stalin and the DMK was unseated by this nascent political force. The TVK’s victory is particularly significant as it indicates a fatigue with the traditional DMK-AIADMK binary that has defined the state for decades. While the DMK had relied on its deep-rooted organizational machinery and the legacy of the Dravidian movement, the combination of Vijay’s articulate messaging and a series of misgovernance and corruption charges against the incumbent government proved to be a decisive catalyst for change. This emergence of a powerful third force underscores a shift in how southern identities are being mobilised, suggesting that, while the regional narrative remains paramount, the messengers are no longer guaranteed a lifetime of loyalty based on historical pedigree alone.

From a national perspective, these results confirm the enduring existence of a double-track political landscape within the Indian Union. There remains a distinct dichotomy between the nationalistic perspective that predominates across the Northern and Western belts and the fiercely regionalist narratives that continue to sway the Southern electorate. In the North, the BJP’s brand of politics often finds a harmonious resonance with overarching themes of national identity and centralised governance. Conversely, the South remains a theatre where linguistic pride, regional autonomy, and specific local grievances form the primary lexicon of the voter. This cultural and political decoupling suggests that any party harbouring ambitions for pan-Indian dominance must master two entirely different dialects of power—one that speaks to the collective national psyche and another that honours the hyper-local sensitivities of the peninsula.

In contrast to the volatility seen in Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Assam provided a narrative of continuity and administrative consolidation. The BJP successfully retained power in the gateway to the Northeast, a testament to the party’s steady growth and dominance in the region since 2016. Under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party has managed a sophisticated fusion of identity politics with a robust governance model. Sarma’s administration has been characterised by the aggressive execution of welfare schemes and large-scale infrastructure projects that have tangibly improved the daily lives of the citizenry. Furthermore, Sarma has tactfully calibrated sensitive regional issues such as migration and citizenship, allowing the party to consolidate support across diverse communities while maintaining its core ideological base. This blend of administrative visibility and sharp political messaging has transformed Assam into a model for how the BJP intends to govern outside its traditional Hindi-heartland bastions.

However, the story in West Bengal remains far more complex than a simple ideological conversion to the right. The ouster of the TMC was less an endorsement of a specific national ideology and more a direct indictment of Mamata Banerjee’s style of functioning. The accumulated grievances of the Bengali electorate—fuelled by perceptions of institutional decay and administrative high-handedness—found expression in a two-phase voting process that favoured change over continuity. While the BJP has managed to occupy the space vacated by the TMC, the long-term durability of this shift remains to be seen. The challenge for the new administration will be to move beyond the politics of protest and deliver a governance model that respects Bengal’s unique intellectual and cultural heritage while addressing the economic stagnation that has plagued the state for years.

The Southern results, despite the TVK’s breakthrough, largely adhered to the historical Dravidian script, which refers to the political tradition in Tamil Nadu of resisting the BJP’s expansionist efforts. In Kerala, the political pendulum swung back toward the United Democratic Front (UDF), which displaced the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in keeping with the state’s traditional pattern of alternating power. These outcomes highlight the persistence of strong regional political cultures and linguistic identities that have effectively kept the BJP at the periphery of the southern peninsula. Despite the BJP’s best organizational efforts and a marginally growing vote share in specific pockets, the party has yet to find a key that unlocks the southern door. The broader implication is a fragmented political landscape, with the BJP’s immense strength in the North and West contrasting sharply with its limited presence in the South, where regional parties and new local icons continue to maintain their position.

The May 4 verdict serves as a powerful reminder that the Indian voter is not a monolithic entity and cannot be taken for granted by any political establishment. The different aspects of identity—like caste, religion, language, and local development needs—create a complex voting landscape where public dissatisfaction can quickly change even the strongest political situations. The fall of long-standing stalwarts like Mamata Banerjee and M.K. Stalin illustrates that even the most formidable regional bastions are vulnerable when governance fails to meet the rising aspirations of a discerning public. As the country looks toward the next general elections, these results will have far-reaching implications, forcing national parties to rethink their strategies for the South and regional parties to guard against the rot of complacency. Indian politics continues to be a vibrant, unpredictable, and fiercely contested arena where the only constant is the sovereign will of the people