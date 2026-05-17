Black ‘parasites’

The Supreme Court of India has expressed serious concern over the rise in lawyers allegedly holding fake law degrees. As reported on the front page of this newspaper on Saturday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi has gone on record saying that thousands of fraudulent people have been wearing black robes with "serious doubts" about their law degrees. Given this scenario where the number of lawyers allegedly holding fake law degrees is rapidly increasing, the Supreme Court on Friday observed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should ideally investigate the matter. It is important to note that the Chief Justice of India has remarked that he was waiting for an appropriate case to order a CBI investigation into the doubtful law degrees of many advocates currently practising in various courts in the national capital, particularly in view of the fact that many of them have been posting many things on social media, because of which the CBI needs to do something. "I have serious doubts about the genuineness of their law degrees... the things they are posting on Facebook, YouTube, etc.-do they think we are not watching?" The Chief Justice of India has gone on record. The Chief Justice of India has also gone on record saying that there were enough "parasites" in society who have been attacking the judiciary and asked lawyers not to join hands with them. As the Chief Justice of India said, "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have a place in a profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone... and you people file contempt petitions." This is a grave issue that the CJI has flagged, and such "parasites" in fact are affecting every profession now.