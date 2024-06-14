Blood – the most precious gift

Ranjan K Baruah

(With direct inputs from UN/WHO publication and feedback may be sent to bkranjan@gmail.com)

World Blood Donor Day

Many of us might have experienced collecting blood when we need it for

our near and dear ones. In case of emergencies like accidents or other surgeries, blood is often needed and we need donors to donate blood. The irony is that most Indians have never donated blood in their lifetime else there would have been no shortage of blood in our hospitals or authorized blood banks.

There is no doubt that safe blood saves lives, and regular blood donation by a sufficient number of healthy people is needed to ensure that blood will always be available whenever and wherever it is needed. The positive side is that there are many who donate blood regularly to help someone whom they might have not met in their lifetime.

Blood is needed by women with complications during pregnancy and childbirth, children with severe anaemia often resulting from malaria or malnutrition, accident victims, and surgical and cancer patients. We have seen that shortage of blood has become an issue, but if all of us donate blood at least once in our lifetime there would be no shortfall in a populous country like India and in fact we could export blood to other countries.

There is a constant need for a regular supply of blood because it can be stored only for a limited period of time before use. Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person – the gift of life. A decision to donate blood can save a life or even several if blood is separated into its components – red cells, platelets and plasma – which can be used individually for patients with specific conditions.

Every year on 14th June, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day (WBDD). The event serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products, and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. A blood service that gives patients access to safe blood and blood products in sufficient quantity is a key component of an effective health system.

This year’s WBDD theme is ‘20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!’. On June 14, the World Health Organisation (WHO), its partners and communities across the world will unite behind this year’s theme. The 20th anniversary of WBDD is an excellent and timely opportunity to thank blood donors across the world for their life-saving donations over the years and honour the profound impact on both patients and donors.

The objectives of this year’s campaign includes to thank and recognize the millions of voluntary blood donors who have contributed to the health and well-being of millions of people around the world; showcase the achievements and challenges of national blood programmes and share best practices and lessons learned; highlight the continuous need for regular, unpaid blood donation to achieve universal access to safe blood transfusion; promote a culture of regular blood donation among young people and the general public, and increase the diversity and sustainability of the blood donor pool.

All of us between 18 to 65 years of age can be voluntary blood donors and serve as inspiration to others. Let us encourage our friends and family to become regular blood donors. We can join the network of voluntary blood donors or may donate blood on different occasions. One of the best occasions could be donating blood on our birthday which could be a precious gift to someone. I have been donating blood regularly, and I remember when I had donated for the first time while at college.

There are many organisations that organize regular blood donation camps and one such organization is Old Boys Association of Sainik School Goalpara (OBA SSG) which organizes blood donation camps in different parts of the country. Let us all thank blood donors because their selfless donations have had a profound impact on the lives and well-being of hundreds of millions of people, as well as their families and communities across the world. Be proud to be a blood donor and keep inspiring otters to donate blood.