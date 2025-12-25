Blueprint for Agri-Horti growth in Northeast

The High Level Task Force (HTLF) on Agriculture and Horticulture constituted by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) emphasizing a focused action plan to reduce post-harvest losses, develop export-ready infrastructure and promote product-based cluster development to enhance farmer incomes, is reflective of government-level efforts to bridge critical gaps in the growth of agriculture and horticulture in the region. The primary challenge in the timely execution of the decisions of the HTLF lies in building the capacities of the Northeastern states in the implementation of projects and programmes. The unique potential of the region in producing organic agricultural and horticultural goods is well recognised. What is lacking is a robust supply chain to facilitate smoother flow of agricultural and horticultural goods from the farm fields to the markets. The constitution of eight HTLFs by the DoNER ministry in January this year to formulate strategies and recommendations in key sectors, namely Agriculture and Horticulture, Sports Promotion, Tourism, Handlooms and Handicrafts, Economic Corridor Development, Self-Reliance in Animal-based Essential Proteins, Investment Promotion, and Infrastructure and Connectivity, was a laudable initiative to streamline government interventions in these sectors in the region. As each task force is convened by the chief minister or governor of one of the Northeastern states and includes three chief ministers of other states, inter-state coordination through structured consultations and collaborative decision-making is ensured. Removing duplication of products is crucial in increasing marketing effectiveness. Overlapping brands for the same products reduce market size and hence its competitiveness, as different brands compete for the same market, while unique products help maximize marketing potential. HTLF is an effective mechanism to address these issues. The HTLF on Agriculture and Horticulture deliberated upon the need for addressing key gaps in the value chain and market linkages across the region by leveraging the region's inherent strengths, with specialization, quality, and the ability to stand out as the unique selling proposition of agri-horti products. It also underscores the need to systematically diagnose existing bottlenecks across the production, post-harvest, processing, marketing, and logistics segments of the value chain, while prioritising interventions and designing suitable investment mechanisms. Reducing post-harvest losses and lowering marketing and logistics costs emerged as critical focus areas to enhance overall value realization for farmers and also figured in the deliberations, according to an official release. As such deliberations are not new, learning lessons as to why similar decisions taken in the past could not be fully implemented is essential to ensure that bottlenecks in the execution of decisions are removed and that they do not remain on paper. Reducing post-harvest losses and lowering marketing and logistics costs emerged as critical focus areas to enhance overall value realization for farmers, which requires harmonizing infrastructure and logistics development across the region so that flow of goods is seamless. Apart from constructing highways and railways and improving waterways, a robust supply chain requires integrated storage and cold chain facilities to reduce post-harvest losses and quality control from the farm gate to the end retail consumer. The meeting proposed a blueprint-based approach, beginning with the selection of one product and addressing its end-to-end value chain through clearly defined short-term, medium-term, and long-term plans with product-wise targets and investment requirements. The approach also emphasized assessing, for every product, the number of farmers engaged across the region and evaluating how farmers would benefit on a product-wise and state-wise basis. Facilitating participation of farmers in the consultation process for preparation of the blueprint is crucial to build their confidence and trust in an integrated approach. Most farmers are unable to imagine the optimal marketing potential of agricultural produce and, therefore, limit the production according to the demand of the local market and traders, as they are not exposed to the idea of aggregation of farm produce from many farmers across the state or a region. Market players alone having access to the potential of an aggregated market is not going to ensure the desired growth in the sector. Bridging information gap of farmers in the region on potential regional and national markets of unique products is critical to convincing them to transform from subsistence to commercial-scale production. They will be reluctant to either expand the area under production of an agricultural crop or start growing a new crop identified in accordance with the blueprint if they do not have information about post-harvest marketing support, including logistics, storage, and cold chain, to access the distant market to increase earnings. The Poorvottar Vikas Setu portal, developed by DoNER as a comprehensive single-window digital system for the submission and appraisal of projects, facilitates prompt examination, inter-ministerial consultation, and quicker decision-making by eliminating manual processes and ensuring structured and transparent workflow. Integrating a farmer-centric approach into this digital system is pivotal to achieving the goals identified by the HTLF. Leveraging the USP of organic farm produce of the region demands putting farmers at the centre of market-based interventions for reducing post-harvest losses.