Bohag Bihu: Assam’s Symphony of Spring

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com.)

In the verdant embrace of Assam, where the Brahmaputra River weaves its timeless narrative through lush plains and rolling hills, the arrival of spring heralds a celebration that resonates with the heartbeat of its people—the Bohag Bihu, or Rongali Bihu. Rooted in the Sanskrit term ‘Bishu’, meaning a divine invocation for prosperity, this festival unfolds in mid-April, marking the Assamese New Year and the onset of the harvest season. Spanning seven exuberant days, Bohag Bihu is far more than an agricultural milestone; it is a vibrant tapestry of cultural heritage, ethnic diversity, and communal unity. From the rhythmic beats of traditional drums to the savoury delights of age-old recipes, the festival encapsulates the resilience and pride of Assam’s myriad communities, each contributing its own unique hue to this kaleidoscopic celebration.

At its core, Bohag Bihu is a tribute to the earth’s bounty, a heartfelt acknowledgement of the agricultural cycle that sustains life across Assam’s fertile landscapes. The festival’s origins are deeply agrarian, reflecting the gratitude of farmers who, transcending ethnic and linguistic divides, unite to offer prayers for a fruitful yield. Nonetheless, Bohag Bihu transcends mere ritual, blossoming into a celebration of Assam’s pluralistic identity. The state, a mosaic of Tibeto-Burman, Indo-Aryan, Tai-Ahom, Kuki-Chin, Dravidian, tea garden labourers, Muslim, and Bengali communities, finds in Bihu a shared language of joy. While each group preserves its distinct traditions—some marked by exclusive festivals adorned with specific rituals—Bohag Bihu emerges as a unifying force, weaving together the diverse threads of Assamese society into a harmonious whole.

The Ahom community, descendants of the Tai people who ruled Assam for centuries, imbues Bohag Bihu with profound cultural significance. For them, the festival commences on Garu Bihu, the first of the seven days, dedicated to venerating cattle, which symbolize agricultural prosperity. The Ahoms engage in rituals steeped in tradition, preparing pitha-jalpan—delicate rice cakes savoured alongside garden-fresh vegetables and succulent pork dishes. The Bihu husori, a joyous procession, winds through villages, accompanied by the pulsating rhythms of drums, the haunting melodies of the pepa (a buffalo hornpipe), and the resonant notes of the gagana (a bamboo instrument). These performances, known as Bihu naam, echo through the festivities, binding communities in shared revelry. Central to Ahom tradition is the veneration of ancestors, a practice rooted in a myth that warns of ill fortune should offerings be neglected. However, modernity has overshadowed these customs, causing some traditions to lose their fervour compared to the vibrant adherence of the past, prompting reflection on the preservation of cultural legacies.

Among the Bodo Kachari tribe, Bohag Bihu transforms into Baisagu, a seven-day odyssey of cultural pride and spiritual reverence. The inaugural day, Maghon or Cow Bihu, honours cattle, integral to the Bodo’s agrarian ethos. Cows are adorned with paddy, their horns anointed with oil, and their bodies decorated with intricate patterns of ash and rice flour before being led to rivers for a ceremonial bath—a ritual that underscores the symbiotic bond between humanity and nature. The second day, Mansoi Domahi, or Manuh Bihu, is dedicated to ancestral spirits through the Bathou Puja, ensuring the continuity of heritage. The festivities crescendo with the Bagurumba dance, a mesmerizing performance exclusive to the Bodos, its graceful movements and rhythmic beats captivating onlookers. The husori tradition, where groups traverse villages spreading cheer, further amplifies the communal spirit, inviting all—regardless of age or gender—to partake in the celebration’s infectious joy.

The Deuri community, residing in Assam’s Upper North Bank, celebrates Bohag Bihu as Bohagiya or Bisu, infusing the festival with distinctive rituals. Commencing on the first Wednesday of the Bohag month, the festivities begin with Ghardew Puja, a homage to revered deities, followed by animal sacrifices at the sacred Gosainisal. On Goru Bihu, villagers don vibrant attire, embodying the festival’s exuberance. The Deuri Husori, led by the Gosainis, mirrors broader Assamese traditions but carries a unique cadence, culminating in worship at the Gosainisal on the festival’s final weekend. This harmonious blend of ritual and revelry underscores the Deuris’ deep-rooted connection to their cultural and spiritual heritage.

In contrast, the Mising community embraces a minimalist approach to Bohag Bihu, prioritizing exuberance over elaborate rites. Their celebration centres on the husori, where young men and women perform songs and dances across households, embodying the festival’s spirit of camaraderie. Participation is mandatory for unmarried youth, reflecting the tradition’s social significance. Homeowners welcome these troupes with trays of betel nuts, leaves, and monetary offerings, honouring their role in preserving cultural continuity. The festivities conclude with Apong, a traditional rice beer, adding a flavourful note to the communal joy.

The Rabha community observes Bohag Bihu as Baikhu, a three-day affair marked by reverence and ritual. The first day, Garu Bihu, honours cattle, while the second, Bisuwa, pays homage to ancestors and deities, weaving spirituality into the celebration’s fabric. This condensed yet vibrant observance encapsulates the Rabhas’ cultural ethos, blending tradition with festivity.

Among the Karbi, spring ushers in Rongker, a male-centric festival aligned with the Assamese New Year. Spanning three days, it halts agricultural activities to focus on rituals, sacrifices, and feasting, ensuring the village’s well-being and abundant harvests. Its four-stage structure, rich with symbolic acts, underscores the Karbis’ spiritual and communal unity, distinct yet resonant with Bihu’s agrarian roots.

The Moran community’s Bohag Bihu unfolds across uruka, goru Bihu, and manuh Bihu, each day marked by unique rituals. The bormagu, a mid-festival feast, celebrates abundance with pitha, rice beer, and an array of vegetables, reflecting their agrarian pride. Guided by elders, the Moran husori reinforces cultural continuity, blending reverence with revelry.

The Tiwa community’s Baishak-Bisu spans a week, beginning with tributes to deities like Bagh-Raja and Mahadev. Cattle are honoured on the first day, while husori songs weave melodies of cultural pride, echoing across the plains. Similarly, the tea community’s Chaitra Parab or Charak Puja blends song, dance, and blessings, uniting households in a vibrant procession that celebrates their connection to Assam’s tea gardens.

Bohag Bihu’s significance extends beyond individual communities, embodying Assam’s collective gratitude for nature’s bounty. For farmers, it is a moment to thank the divine for past harvests and pray for future prosperity, transcending ethnic boundaries. The festival’s fairs and gatherings foster unity, drawing together Assam’s diverse populace in a shared celebration of life. Traditional melodies, like those of the dhol and pepa, mingle with the aromas of pitha and laru, creating sensory memories that linger long after the festivities fade. Games, sports, and dances—such as the vigorous Bihu nritya—infuse the air with energy, while culinary legacies, from pork to rice beer, offer a taste of Assam’s soul.

However Bohag Bihu also prompts introspection. As modernity encroaches, some traditions—like those of the Ahoms—face dilution, urging communities to balance progress with preservation. The festival’s resilience lies in its ability to evolve while retaining its core: a celebration of Assam’s land, people, and shared heritage. In every dance step, every song, and every offering, Bohag Bihu remains a testament to a people rooted in tradition yet ever-blossoming, like the spring it heralds.