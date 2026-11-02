With the winter season knocking, Assam is also preparing for the book-fair season, which will last until February next year. The first major book fair is scheduled to be held from November 13 to 22 at Jorhat, followed by one in Nagaon from December 12 to 22, and then the Guwahati Book Fair – the largest in the entire region – from December 24 to January 6. Though one can buy books by going to a book stall or by ordering online, most people enjoy going to a book fair for several reasons. Book fairs primarily benefit readers, students, authors, and schools by uniting literature, learning, and the community in a single location, bringing together authors and readers, and holding seminars and discussions on various topics that greatly benefit book lovers. Book fairs offer a direct platform for author talks, book signings, and face-to-face audience interaction. Book fairs particularly contribute towards exposing young minds to colourful stories, comics, and science books that spark a lifelong love for reading. Children love book fairs because they turn reading into an exciting, hands-on adventure rather than a classroom assignment. Young people have the opportunity at a book fair to walk around the bookstalls, flip through colourful pages, and choose their own books without anyone telling them what they must read. Taking children to book fairs sparks a lifelong love for reading and offers many developmental and social benefits. Piling tables and shelves with colourful, diverse options naturally triggers curiosity and motivates children to pick up books. Book fairs also create shared experiences where parents and children can select and read books together. Emerging writers, on the other hand, get a valuable space to showcase their work to a concentrated crowd of book lovers.