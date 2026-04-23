Books: The Lamp of Life, the Bridge to Solutions

World Book and Copyright Day

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

Every year on April 23, the world celebrates books—the priceless heritage of knowledge, creativity, and human civilization. Initiated by UNESCO in 1995, this day is not merely a formal observance; it is a global commitment to honour authors, protect creative rights, and promote a culture of reading. The choice of this date is deeply meaningful, as it marks the passing of literary giants like William Shakespeare and Miguel de Cervantes, whose works have profoundly shaped human civilization. The central message of this day in 2026 emphasizes reading according to one’s interests and transforming reading into a joyful experience. Today, it is essential to view reading not as a burden but as a pathway to self-development and inner fulfilment. In this spirit, Rabat has been designated as the World Book Capital for 2026, underscoring that book culture is not confined to any one nation but belongs to all humanity.

Books are not merely a combination of paper and words; they embody lived experience. They are vibrant chronicles of time, society, and human sensitivity. The great poet Rabindranath Tagore once observed that higher education does not simply impart information but harmonizes life and brings peace. Books fulfil this very role—they nurture wisdom, compassion, and tolerance within individuals. In times of crisis, books stand as true companions. This truth became especially evident during global crises like pandemics, when people sought refuge in books amidst isolation and uncertainty. India’s book culture boasts an ancient and glorious legacy. Sacred texts such as the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, and Mahabharata have not only guided Indian society but also illuminated the world with their wisdom. Renowned centres of learning like Nalanda University and Takshashila University attracted students from distant lands. Manuscripts written on palm leaves and birch bark preserved this knowledge across generations. This tradition extended beyond religious texts to encompass science, medicine, literature, and philosophy.

Books serve as a beacon, illuminating the path forward during life’s darkest moments. When individuals are overwhelmed by problems, stress, and inner conflict, books offer fresh perspectives. They are not just reservoirs of knowledge but true friends, philosophers, and guides that awaken consciousness. Books teach us that solutions often lie not outside, but within our own understanding. The Chinese philosopher Confucius rightly said that ignorance is the darkness of the mind, and knowledge is its light. Similarly, the great Jain philosopher Acharya Mahapragya emphasized simplicity and balance, asserting that true knowledge is that which calms and harmonizes the mind. Books cultivate this balance—they enable us to think clearly, understand deeply, and make patient decisions. In modern India, numerous efforts have strengthened book culture. Initiatives such as the Sarvodaya Sahitya Bhandar established by Vinoba Bhave and the Adarsh Sahitya Sangh founded by Acharya Tulsi have played a significant role in bringing ethical and inspirational literature to the masses. These endeavours aim not only to disseminate knowledge but also to foster character and human values. Even in today’s age of expanding technology, the relevance of books remains undiminished. While new mediums of learning have emerged, the intimate touch and depth of printed books remain unparalleled. Books broaden perspectives, sharpen moral judgement, and provide a balanced outlook on life.

In India, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, several noteworthy initiatives have been undertaken to promote book culture. His suggestion of gifting books instead of bouquets has reinforced respect for knowledge in society. Nationwide campaigns have also been launched to develop reading habits and strengthen libraries, particularly among youth. These efforts go beyond literacy—they aim to build a conscious, sensitive, and empowered society. The eminent scientist and former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam once remarked that a good book is equivalent to many friends. Books play a vital role in the intellectual, social, cultural, and moral development of individuals. They inspire self-reflection, deepen our understanding of societal complexities, and motivate positive change. As the renowned author Toni Morrison aptly said, if there is a book you wish to read but it has not been written, you must write it yourself. This thought encourages creativity and self-confidence. In today’s fast-paced information age, where distractions are abundant, the need for deep reading and contemplation has grown even stronger. Books provide focus, patience, and depth. They do not merely inform; they transform. They guide life and inspire individuals to become better human beings.

Books also serve as a foundation for mental peace and emotional stability. Amid the chaos of daily life, a good book functions like meditation, calming and centring the mind. The Chinese thinker Mencius believed that human nature is inherently good and only requires the right direction—books provide that direction. They become companions in solitude, support in sorrow, and sources of hope in despair. Through books, we connect with the experiences of great individuals, understand their struggles, and draw inspiration for our own lives. Truly, books are like the mythical wish-fulfilling tree and divine cow—sources of knowledge, wisdom, peace, and solutions. They cultivate a mindset that seeks solutions in every situation. They expand our thinking, refine our sensitivity, and guide us toward becoming better human beings. Thus, books illuminate life and make it meaningful, balanced, and enriched.

As we celebrate World Book Day, it becomes evident that books are not merely relics of the past but foundations of the future. They possess the power to bring about lasting and positive transformation—not through external pressure, but through inner awakening. It is therefore essential to make reading an integral part of our lives, to foster a culture of books in every home, and to connect future generations with this invaluable source of knowledge. World Book and Copyright Day inspire us to cultivate the habit of reading, to respect books, and to contribute to building a society rooted in knowledge, sensitivity, and human values.