Boost to tourism

Assam’s tourism sector has received a big boost with the European Union comprising 27 countries lifting its restrictive travel advisories to the state. The restrictions were issued way back in 1990 when Assam was declared a disturbed state and the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was imposed in the wake of large-scale violence unleashed by the ULFA militants. The European Union's decision followed closely after a high-level delegation visited Assam on June 8 and 9, allowing them to assess the state's overall situation firsthand. With this decision, the number of countries which have withdrawn travel restrictions to Assam has increased significantly in the past few months. It was during Advantage Assam 2.0, held in February 2025, that the Assam government had approached Japan and Australia to lift their travel advisories to Assam, which they did soon after. The government of Assam has also approached the United States and Canada to lift their travel advisories for the state. With the European Union restrictions gone, tourists from countries like Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Greece, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Hungary, Estonia, Finland, etc., will now have no hindrance in visiting Assam. It is important to note that the number of foreign tourists visiting Assam has increased significantly in the past few years. Reports say that Kaziranga National Park – Assam’s biggest tourist attraction abroad – has experienced a massive boom, recording a 127.3% surge in international visitors over a recent three-year period. The arrival of foreign tourists significantly impacts the local economy in India by increasing substantial foreign exchange earnings, stimulating the MSME sector, and generating millions of jobs across hospitality, transport, food supply, and handloom and handicrafts. Their spending triggers a multiplier effect, directly supporting grassroots entrepreneurs while funding local infrastructure development. Since foreign tourists bring foreign currency into India, their arrival in turn helps strengthen the rupee, balance the country’s trade deficit, and improve the balance of payments. The broader travel and tourism sector is a major pillar of the national GDP, with foreign tourist arrival accounting for billions of dollars in economic activity annually. Foreign visitors frequently spend on experiential travel, local street food, and authentic handicrafts. This directly benefits local entrepreneurs, street vendors, and independent cab drivers, ensuring that wealth flows into rural and semi-urban communities.