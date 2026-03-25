Boosting maize production in Assam

The area under maize cultivation in Assam surging more than three times since 2016-17 is reflective of the growing acceptance of the fastest-growing cereal among farmers in the state. Despite the increase in production and area under maize, the persistent demand-supply gap indicates the scope for further increase in the production of the crop. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) data shows that the state produces about 4-5 lakh tonnes of maize, which is about one-fifth of the total demand put at 25 lakh tonnes. The demand for maize is driven by increasing demand for food, feed for livestock and poultry and bioethanol. The Working Group constituted by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, in its report on ‘Crop Husbandry, Agriculture Inputs, Demand & Supply 2024’, projected the maize demand to increase to 45 million tonnes in 2030-31 and 86 million tonnes in 2047-48 in the Business as Usual (BAU) scenario. In the High Income Growth (HIG) scenarios, it may increase from 47 to 50 million tonnes in 2030-31 to 94 to 109 million tonnes in 2047-48, the report adds, which indicates the demand trajectory in the country. The figures speak volumes about the opportunities for maize farmers in the state, provided its cultivation remains remunerative for them. The procurement of maize at Minimum Support Price (MSP) was quite low, at less than 4000 MT, for which the government has spent about Rs 8 crore. During the year 2025-26, the MSP of maize was increased to Rs. 2400 per quintal, which is 7.8% higher than the previous year. Yet, with the open market price being lower by about Rs 900 than the MSP, the majority of farmers in the state have remained deprived of remunerative prices, which is a critical gap. The farmer getting a remunerative price is crucial in expanding the area under maize production for the self-reliance of the state in its production and also in transforming the rural economy. The state leveraging various central government schemes for value addition to maize produced in the state will bring more money to the farmers. The Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) to promote maize-based value addition, processing clusters and market linkages in the country are key central government initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI). The ministry extends financial support to prospective entrepreneurs for the setting up of different kinds of food processing industries, including maize-based processing units, as per respective scheme guidelines, which need to be tapped. The government has claimed that ICAR research efforts have led to the development and release of high-yielding and stress-tolerant varieties/hybrids of maize, which is excellent news. Approval of three projects of ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research (IIMR), Ludhiana, and one project of International Maize & Wheat Improvement Centre for improving production & productivity of maize has triggered new hopes of boosting production. The National Food Security and Nutrition Mission (NFSNM) includes the coarse cereals – maize and barley – and the state can focus on it to increase maize production in the state. Key objectives of the mission include increasing production through area expansion, adoption of different cropping patterns and productivity enhancement in a sustainable manner, restoring soil fertility and productivity at farm level, enhancing farm-level economy to enhance farmers’ income, enhancing post-harvest value addition at the farm gate for better price realization to farmers through efficient market linkages and enhancing the Seed Replacement Rate. An important strategy to achieve the objectives, which is highly relevant for maize production in the state, is a focus on the incorporation of newly released and notified high-yielding, climate-resilient, bio-fortified, insect-, pest- and disease-resistant, short- and medium-duration varieties in the seed chain. Enhancement of infrastructure facilities in the seed sector, included in the strategy, remains crucial to ensure availability of quality seeds at affordable prices to the farmers. Field demonstration and capacity building of officials and employees engaged in implementation need special attention so that training schedules can be strictly adhered to and awareness can be built among primary stakeholders – farmers – to experiment and adopt the new seeds and technology for area expansion and increasing productivity. Parallel to initiatives for boosting maize production, the state prioritizes the promotion of MSMEs for value-added products for human consumption, such as fortified maize flour, manufacturing popcorn, ready-to-eat items, processing of sweet corn, baby corn, etc., which can unlock new economic growth in rural Assam. Value addition reduces dependence of farmers on MSP, as MSMEs will buy maize from farmers at remunerative prices. Apart from generating new livelihood avenues along the value chain, value addition significantly reduces post-harvest losses. Farmers can obtain as many as 3,500 food and technological products from maize. It is crucial for Assam to prioritize both maize production and value addition simultaneously.