Boosting solar pump demand in Assam

Poor irrigation coverage is a perpetual problem in Assam, due to which, in 60% of the state’s cultivated area, farmers are fully dependent on rain. Solar irrigation is a sustainable solution to the problem, but the state has not been able to take advantage of various flagship schemes of the central government to boost its application. As 85% of the total 27 lakh farmers in the state are marginal with small individual land holdings, assured irrigation and less dependence on rain for farming are crucial for improving cropping intensity and increasing farm production. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme was launched in March 2019 and scaled up last year in September 2023 with the twin objectives of using solar power to ensure affordable and accessible energy and water security for farmers, boost production, and decarbonise farm irrigation by phasing out diesel pumps with solar irrigation pumps. The demand-driven scheme open to all farmers has three components. Under the component, an individual farmer, solar power developer, cooperatives, panchayats, and farmer producer organisations can setup ground- or tilt-mounted solar power plants on barren/fallow/pasture/marshy/ cultivable land. Component B allows individual farmers, Water User Associations, Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS), and Communities/Cluster Based Irrigation Systems to install standalone solar pumps in off-grid areas, while under Component C, these farmers and societies can solarize existing grid-connected irrigation pumps. Official data shows that no solar pump was installed in the state until January 31, against the sanctioned number of 10 pumps under Component A, 4,000 pumps under Component B, and 1,000 pumps under Component C. The scheme is targeted to achieve a solar power capacity addition of 34.8 GW by March 31, 2026, with a total Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of Rs. 34,422 crore. The CFA is available for pump capacity up to 15 HP to individual farmers in the Northeastern States, which is reflective of the importance given by the central government to its implementation in the region. Installation of a standalone off-grid solar pump in Assam costs around Rs 1.09 lakh for 1 HP, Rs. 3.94 lakh for 7.5 HP, and Rs. 5.46 lakh for 10 HP. The CFA for NE states is 50%, while the state government is also required to provide at least 30% financial support. The farmer must bear the remaining 20% of the cost, which ranges from 21,800 for 1 HP to 78,800 for 7.5 HP and Rs 1.09 lakh for a 10 HP pump. For individual small and marginal farmers, the cost is on the higher side, but by mobilising them under PACS, farmers and producers can bring down individual costs significantly and boost demand for solar pumps. Making the pumps affordable for farmers is the only way to popularise them. The abundance of monsoon rains is another factor behind low demand for solar pumps, as farmers weigh the investment in the procurement of pumps for use in the winter months with the rising expenditure on agricultural input costs. Erratic rainfall due to climate change impacts has started adversely affecting agricultural production in the state. This creates scope for building awareness among farmers about the importance of decarbonising irrigation systems through reducing carbon emissions by replacing diesel-fueled irrigation systems or pumps and mitigating climate change. Besides, diesel pumps have high operation and maintenance costs, even though they cost less compared to solar pumps, which have low maintenance and operational costs despite high procurement costs. Diesel-fueled shallow tubewells played a crucial role in boosting agricultural production by making water available during the dry season, but the rising cost of fuel has led to an increase in farm input costs. Besides, they are also contributing to rising pollution level. Climate vulnerability analysis carried out by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has projected a bleak scenario of a 20% reduction in rainfed rice in the country by 2050 and a 47% reduction by 2080. Taking no action to reduce climate vulnerability will push the country into a crisis situation in food security. One can imagine the likely situation in Assam, with 60% of the of the area under rainfed cultivation, if irrigation coverage is not increased to boost production. If farm production does not increase, the state will continue to be dependent on supplies from other states to meet its growing demand for food items. It will have a cascading impact on food processing units and agriculture-based industries, making those commercially unviable, which in turn will lead to the loss of livelihoods and employment. Even though PM-KUSUM is a demand-driven scheme, the onus lies on the government to remove the barriers and push for solar-powered irrigation pumps to make it popular among farmers. Demonstration of low operational and maintenance costs will have ripple effects among other farmers in rainfed cultivation areas. Assured water for farming with reduced energy costs will boost confidence among farmers to go for multiple cropping to augment household income.