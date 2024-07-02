Brahmaputra National Waterway 2: Expectations from people

Shashanka Shekhar Goswami

(Convenor, Brahmaputra Rejuvenation Initiative. He can be reached at contactbenediction@gmail.com)

As the Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways for the Government of India, Sarbananda Sonowal is poised to address the aspirations and expectations of the people of Assam regarding the development of Brahmaputra National Waterway 2 (NW-2). This vital waterway holds immense potential to transform regional connectivity, bolster economic activities, and enhance the quality of life for the people of Assam and neighbouring regions. NW-2, encompassing the majestic Brahmaputra River, is integral to the socio-economic fabric of Assam, offering a sustainable mode of transport that is cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Recognizing its significance, the people of Assam eagerly anticipate the following expectations from Minister Sarbananda Sonowal:

Infrastructure Development: There is a strong call for robust infrastructure development along NW-2, including modern terminals, navigational aids, and storage facilities. Enhanced infrastructure will facilitate seamless navigation and efficient transportation of goods, thereby reducing logistics costs and promoting economic growth.

Promotion of Inland Water Transport (IWT): Assam expects proactive measures to promote and incentivize the use of NW-2 for inland water transport. By leveraging the Brahmaputra River effectively, Minister Sonowal can unlock new avenues for commerce, agriculture, and tourism, creating employment opportunities and improving livelihoods.

Environmental Sustainability: The people of Assam emphasize the importance of sustainable development practices along NW-2. Minister Sonowal is anticipated to prioritize environmental conservation efforts, ensuring that infrastructure projects are executed with minimal ecological impact and adhere to rigorous environmental standards.

International Collaboration: NW-2 connects Assam not only internally but also with neighbouring countries like Bangladesh. There is a collective expectation for Minister Sonowal to strengthen international collaborations, fostering mutual agreements on dredging, maintenance, and transit arrangements for seamless navigation across borders.

Empowerment of Local Communities: As NW-2 traverses diverse landscapes and communities, the people of Assam look forward to initiatives that empower local communities economically and socially. Investments in skill development, cultural preservation, and community engagement are pivotal in harnessing the full potential of NW-2.

Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s stewardship of Brahmaputra National Waterway 2 is eagerly anticipated to catalyze inclusive growth, enhance regional connectivity, and reinforce Assam’s position as a hub of trade and commerce. The Government of India, under his leadership, remains committed to realizing these expectations and ensuring a prosperous future for the people of Assam and beyond.