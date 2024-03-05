Brain-computer interface: A ray of hope

Prof. (Dr.) Karuna Hazarika

(drkaruna97@gmail.com)

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, celebrated by saying, “Initial results show promising neuron spike detection,” on his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, on January 30, 2024. Neurons that transmit information to the body and brain produce spikes. This message created a ray of hope for the scientists as well as for the selected neurologically disabled patients worldwide. Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar startup, Neuralink, has achieved a significant milestone in the field of brain- computer interface (BCI) technology by successfully implanting a brain-reading device into a human, opening the door for further breakthroughs in this field. Neurons, defined as cells that employ chemical and electrical signals to transfer information to and from the brain throughout the body, are the source of spikes in activity. With the achievement of this milestone, a person would be able to operate various gadgets, such as computers and robotic arms, by just using their mind. Elon Musk, the owner of Neuralink, claims that the first gadget was inserted into a human brain eight years after the company’s inception.

The president of the British Neuroscience Association, Professor Tara Spires-Jones, lauded the potential of Neuralink’s technology to help patients suffering from neurological conditions. She views it as a shining example of applying basic brain research to advance medicine. Professor Anne Vanhoestenberghe of King’s College in London commented on this noteworthy development and underlined the significance of Neuralink’s entry into the human device implantation market. While noting the attention that Elon Musk’s involvement brought, she emphasized the necessity for a long-term appraisal of the enterprise’s success and argued for a careful judgement of the situation.

A fully implantable, wireless brain-computer interface (BCI) is the subject of a ground-breaking investigational medical device trial that seeks to determine the safety of the implant and the surgical robot as well as the BCI’s initial functionality in allowing quadriplegic patients to control external devices with their thoughts. In the current study, a tiny, cosmetically undetectable implant, is inserted into the region of the brain responsible for movement planning. The gadget uses cerebral activity interpretation to enable users to control a computer or smart phone just by thinking about moving; no wires or actual movement are needed. This comprises the Bluetooth chip/antenna and the device’s “brain.” Similar to transferring music to a set of wireless headphones, Neuralink uses wireless transmission to transfer data. The second component comprises the neural lace, which entails implanting “1,024 electrodes distributed across 64 threads” on the patient’s brain surface, beneath their skull. This portion of the surgery is performed by a robot surgeon because it requires precision that an actual human hand cannot accomplish. This is more advanced than the existing single-neuron recording systems, including the BCIs made by Blackrock Neurotech. Neuralink highlights the flexibility of its threads and the potential for increased brain-machine communication bandwidth as a result of the increased site count. Additionally, they have created a specialized robot to inject these threads precisely into the brain. Thus, the Neuralink implant consists of two components: The battery and circuitry are housed in the outer case. It rests on the cranium. According to Musk, the first product, named Telepathy, will let users operate computers or phones “just by thinking.”

After receiving USA FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval for human clinical trials in May 2023, Neuralink started accepting patients with quadriplegia brought on by either amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or cervical spinal cord injury. They have intimated the patients in an elaborative way on their website that a chip will be surgically implanted in the area of the brain responsible for motor intention in trial participants. The original objective is “to grant people the ability to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone,” as stated by the business when it was seeking participants for its trial in September. A robot will insert the chip, which will then record and communicate brain signals to an app.

Nevertheless, Neuralink has already been under fire for violating animal welfare during testing; as of December 2020, there have been about 1,500 documented animal deaths. As soon as human trials start, it becomes crucial to make sure volunteers are safe and healthy. Although the FDA approved the trial, several researchers are concerned because it isn’t listed on ClinicalTrials.gov, highlighting the importance of openness.

The overall goal of Neuralink is to treat neurological disorders by integrating state-of-the-art technology right into the human brain. This discovery is in line with this goal. The use of Neuralink’s brain chip in animal experiments and the possible dangers of brain surgery, such as seizures or brain haemorrhage, have drawn criticism from experts. They continue by saying that Musk’s idea of implants raises questions about surveillance and privacy. There is little information on users’ ability to maintain control over their neural activity and personal data. The fact that researchers can only get a limited amount of information—mostly from Musk’s tweets and a pamphlet encouraging participation—about the trial’s start frustrates them.

Numerous businesses in the sector, some of which are still in the early phases of project development, are following comparable strategies. About forty brain-computer interface investigations are now underway, according to an online database, of clinical trials that are being conducted in the United States. The device was shipped to a US patient in July 2022 by Synchron, an Australian company. The implant from Synchron is installed without requiring any head incisions. The École Polytechnique Fédérale in Lausanne (EPFL), a Swiss organization that has made significant achievements in the subject, has effectively helped a paraplegic man walk by thinking. In order to facilitate wireless thought transmission to his legs and feet, electrical implants were placed in his brain and spine. This was reported in May 2023 in Nature, which released an article detailing the breakthrough. However, Musk’s firm goes beyond that and aims to empower individuals to operate their cell phones and devices, other experiments focus on medical needs.

Pioneering breakthroughs in brain-machine interface technology, Neuralink—the brainchild of tech maverick Elon Musk—has achieved a historic milestone with the successful implantation of a brain-reading device into a human. With the achievement of this milestone, the person would be able to operate various gadgets, such as computers and robotic arms, with just their mind. If all goes according to plan, people with neurological disorders could be able to regain bodily functions that were previously thought to be impossible. The first of these devices is currently in use. The FDA has approved its use, despite the fact that it has sparked debate regarding safety concerns. (Compiled from sources.).