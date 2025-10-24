Breaking down barriers in the Naga peace process

There is no immediate breakthrough in the stalled Naga peace process in sight, with the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) sticking to its position that a separate Naga flag and constitution are non-negotiable. NSCN(IM) general secretary Th. Muivah reiterating that “the Naga national flag and the Naga national constitution are non-negotiable, whether it is today or tomorrow” during his historic homecoming in the Ukhrul district in Manipur after 50 years signals NSCN(IM) hardening its stance. The merger of the Naga regional parties – the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Naga People’s Front – last week prior to Th. Muivah’s visit to his birthplace, Somdal, also points towards a critical shift in political dynamics in Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, apart from Nagaland. The merger of the two parties under the banner of NPF is likely to influence the ongoing negotiations between the NSCN(IM) and the Central Government, as the unified regional party will try to consolidate its organisational base across Nagaland and Naga-inhabited areas in the neighbouring states. Muivah reiterated that the “Naga national flag” and “Naga national constitution” are the only foundations for an honourable negotiated political settlement. The Central Government, on the other hand, has been insisting on finding a solution within the scope of the Indian Constitution. There is no scope for the central government to agree to NSCN(IM)’s condition, as it will be tantamount to a violation of the constitutional provisions. No government elected to govern the country under the oath to uphold the Constitution and sovereignty of India can ever agree to any unconstitutional demands. However, the Indian Constitution has the flexibility to accommodate aspirations of autonomy under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule for sharing governance and administrative power. Creation of the Bodoland Territorial Council under the amended provision of the Sixth Schedule convinced armed Bodo groups to give up statehood and sovereignty demands and return to the mainstream to ensure that Bodos enjoy the autonomy under the governance and power-sharing model of the Sixth Schedule for rapid development of the Bodoland Territorial Region and safeguarding of their language, culture and rich heritage of the community. If the Bodos had stuck to their hardened stance during negotiation with the central government, peace and development would have continued to elude a vast area of Assam, while Bodo people would have also remained deprived of the fruits of development – better education, better healthcare, quality infrastructure, etc. The NSCN(IM) articulated its demand for a separate flag and constitution to reflect the aspirations of Naga people living in areas contiguous to Nagaland but bifurcated by the political boundaries of the neighbouring states – Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The central government, it is learnt, is not averse to the creation of Pan Naga Hoho as a non-political, social and cultural institution to promote and preserve Naga traditions, heritage, culture and customs in these contiguous areas, which is a pragmatic solution to fulfil the aspiration of Naga people. But the creation of any political body with functions and powers that overlap with the territorial jurisdiction of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland will amount to turning the clock back and is not agreeable to governments and people in these states. The NSCN(IM) acknowledging this complexity and showing flexibility in its position during negotiations with the central government is crucial to ending the stalemate. The unified NPF can play a crucial role in this regard, as it has the experience of running government in Nagaland and sharing power in Manipur and, therefore, can explain to NSCN(IM) leadership the pitfalls of deprivation of Naga people, more particularly the Naga youth, from the process of faster development due to prolonged delay in the final settlement. Besides, the unification of all Naga rebel groups on a common platform and preparation of a single draft of the final settlement are pivotal to expediting the signing of the final peace accord with all the groups. A stronger NPF post the merger with NDPP, with stronger support of the common Naga people, certainly has the greater advantage to convey the wishes of the Naga people for expeditious solutions to the Naga political issue and impress upon the NSCN(IM) to take the lead in bringing all Naga armed groups on a common platform. Renewed efforts by the Neiphiu Rio-led NPF coalition government are an urgent need of the hour to impress both the central government and NSCN (IM) to resume the dialogue in a sustained manner to expedite the process of signing the final accord. The entire Northeast region is on the cusp of a new trajectory of progress and development. Delaying the final settlement will only deprive the Naga people if the uncertainty over it continues further because of the deadlock in the peace process. The onus lies on the NSCN(IM) to make an objective assessment of the ground realities, hopes and aspirations of Naga people, particularly among youth, and arrive at a pragmatic decision at the earliest.