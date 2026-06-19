Breaking Japanese Encephalitis transmission cycle in Assam

The alarming increase in cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Assam highlights the state’s lack of awareness regarding the prevention of vector-borne diseases. Intensifying awareness of the daily use of mosquito nets and other preventive measures is essential to prevent it from becoming a health emergency during the monsoon period. The state witnesses an outbreak of JE and AES during the monsoon months of June, July and August. As Assam continues to be one of the few states in India with a high incidence of JE and AES, awareness drives on prevention and control were started in February. Of the 35 districts in the state, JE is endemic in 24, and such high prevalence and spread call for a sustained campaign round the year so that guards against the mosquito-borne viral disease are not lowered even during non-rainy days. The National Health Mission, Assam, has so far recorded 470 cases of AES and 35 cases of JE. Of the total 39 fatalities, JE was confirmed in seven cases and AES in 32 cases. The immediate challenge is to control it before the seasonal floods could worsen it, as mosquito breeding dramatically increases in stagnant flood waters. While a delayed monsoon has triggered concern over foodgrain production this year, it has provided a window for Assam to take adequate precautions to prevent JE and AES from surging during the peak of the monsoon period. Information from the central government in the Rajya Sabha in March shows that managing diseases like malaria, dengue, and JE under the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) involves finding cases early through different types of monitoring, providing complete and effective treatment, improving referral services, preparing for outbreaks, and responding quickly. Other measures include spraying insecticide on the walls inside homes in high-risk areas to kill mosquitoes that land on them; using Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) in areas with a lot of malaria; introducing fish that eat mosquito larvae; and taking steps in cities to stop mosquito breeding, like using bio-larvicides and making small changes to the environment. Vaccination plays a crucial role in the prevention of JE. AES is caused by various reasons like bacteria, viruses, etc., of which only JE is a vaccine-preventable disease. The central government provides two doses of JE vaccines free of cost under the Universal Immunization programme (UIP) for children aged 9-12 months and 16-24 months. While children are primarily covered in the JE vaccination drive, adult vaccination for JE in highly endemic districts is also carried out. Increasing coverage under adult JE vaccination can reduce vulnerabilities in highly endemic diseases. It is wrong to derive the impression that JE is a zoonotic disease transmitted from wild waterbirds like herons and egrets and domestic pigs through mosquito bites; urban areas relatively remain shielded from the transmission. As peri-urban areas of Guwahati city and various towns in the state have pig-rearing as a major livelihood avenue and water bodies attracting the waterbirds, the surveillance against JE cannot be reduced in urban areas. Households, particularly those engaging in pig-rearing activities in endemic districts, need to strengthen their awareness. A sustained campaign on behavioural change to centre around routine and mandatory use of medicated nets daily remains one of the most effective ways to prevent a surge in JE incidence. Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda’s instruction to hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country to remain fully prepared and ensure the adequate availability of medicines, diagnostic facilities, blood components, hospital beds and trained healthcare personnel is a reminder for the state to intensify the preventive measures. As emphasised by the union minister, uninterrupted patuninterrupted patient care services uninterrupted patient care services and fully equipped healthcare institutions in the state are pivotal to effectively managingitutions; they are essential to minimize disease burden and ensure timely response to emerging public health challenges. The state health authorities, by undertaking a comprehensive review of the measures already initiated, will be able to assess their preparedness for the impending heavy rainfall days. Roping in panchayats and other local bodies, including those in autonomous councils, can help strengthen the awareness drive. Active participation of the target population in the awareness campaign is vital to ensure that no child is excluded from JE vaccination as part of the UIP. Prioritising adequate resource allocation, ensuring smooth fund flow to healthcare institutions, and filling all vacancies under various projects aimed at controlling vector-borne diseases is essential.