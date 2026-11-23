Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

Behind the reassuring headlines of rising board exam pass percentages and expanding school enrolment across Assam lies a quiet tragedy unfolding inside hundreds of Assamese homes. Recent police and public health records reveal that more than 2,600 minors in Assam died by suicide over the past six years. During 2025 alone, the state lost an average of nearly two children or teenagers every single day. Each number in those official files represents a school desk left empty, a uniform folded away, and grieving parents left wondering what warning signs they failed to notice before their child reached a point of quiet despair.

A closer look at the state figures exposes troubling patterns that demand urgent public attention. Overall suicides in Assam climbed from 3,262 in 2021 to 3,477 in 2025, meaning nearly ten lives are lost across all age groups every single day. Among young victims under eighteen, girls account for a markedly higher share than boys, representing more than 1,400 of the cases recorded since 2021. Equally distressing is the fact that over ninety percent of these deaths occurred by hanging inside familiar domestic spaces. That single detail tells us that many teenagers are carrying overwhelming emotional pain in complete silence until an impulsive moment turns irreversible.

What Assam is witnessing mirrors a broader national emergency documented by the National Crime Records Bureau. Between 2014 and 2023, India recorded more than 1,00,780 deaths by suicide among children and adolescents aged eighteen and below, with girls consistently outnumbering boys across the country. Across both national and state records, the triggers rarely stem from one isolated event. Instead, young minds are worn down by a combination of family conflict, harsh academic expectations, fear of exam failure, relationship distress, social isolation, and untreated depression. When adolescents lack a safe adult to confide in, ordinary setbacks begin to feel like permanent defeat.

In Assam, these emotional pressures are complicated by sharp social and economic divides across districts. In smaller towns and cities like Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, and Dibrugarh, intense competition over entrance tests and constant comparison among peers leave many teenagers feeling that their worth depends solely on marks. Meanwhile, across rural blocks, flood-affected riverine belts, and tea garden estates, adolescents face very different burdens. Early school dropouts, household financial stress, parental migration for work, and lingering pressures of early marriage weigh heavily on fragile young shoulders, particularly among teenage girls whose personal freedom and voices are often restricted at home.

At the same time, rapid smartphone penetration has reshaped adolescence faster than most parents or teachers understand. Today, even teenagers in remote villages navigate a relentless digital world filled with cyberbullying, unrealistic social media comparisons, online gaming addiction, and predatory task-based mobile apps. Police officials investigating recent youth deaths in Assam have repeatedly warned about how easily vulnerable minors fall into digital traps or online blackmail while sitting quietly in their bedrooms. Many parents monitor whether their children are studying at night, yet few feel equipped to ask what their children are experiencing online or how they are coping emotionally.

Despite the scale of this crisis, Assam’s schools remain largely unprepared to spot early distress. While the Central Board of Secondary Education requires affiliated secondary schools to appoint trained counsellors and wellness teachers, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas had engaged 830 counsellors nationwide by early 2026, those safeguards reach only a small fraction of students. The vast majority of state board high schools and higher secondary institutions across Assam operate without a single full-time counsellor or private consultation room. Classroom teachers already burdened with heavy syllabus deadlines and administrative duties usually lack the training, privacy, or time to counsel a withdrawn teenager.

Public healthcare services outside major urban centres face an equally severe shortage of mental health professionals. Although district hospitals run clinics under the National Mental Health Programme and adolescent friendly health centres exist on paper, qualified clinical psychologists and child psychiatrists remain concentrated in a handful of urban medical colleges. In many districts, families do not even know where to seek confidential help, or they stay away because visiting a psychiatric clinic still carries heavy social stigma. When mental distress is viewed as a private family shame instead of a treatable health condition, young people are left to navigate their challenges alone.

India already possesses policy frameworks designed to address this gap, including the National Suicide Prevention Strategy launched in 2022 with the goal of reducing suicide mortality by ten per cent by 2030, as well as the round-the-clock, toll-free Tele MANAS helpline reachable on 14416 and the Manodarpan student support initiative. Calls to Tele MANAS from Assam have risen steadily as awareness slowly spreads, proving that people will reach out when confidential support is accessible. Yet national helplines alone cannot rescue a frightened teenager who does not know the number exists or hesitates to speak over the phone. Real prevention requires bringing trusted human support directly into the spaces where young people spend their waking hours, starting with schools, colleges, and community centres.

Turning the tide in Assam requires practical, sustained action across classrooms, clinics, and households. First, the state education department must phase in trained counsellors across government and provincialised secondary schools, beginning with cluster level appointments that cover neighbouring institutions. Second, school teachers, hostel wardens, and accredited rural health workers should receive regular, hands on training in recognising early warning signs such as sudden withdrawal, declining grades, or drastic sleep changes. Third, public awareness drives for the 14416 helpline and district counselling clinics must be conducted widely in Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, and tribal languages through schools, youth clubs, and local community radio stations.

Ultimately, however, no government scheme can replace genuine warmth and open conversation inside the home. Parents must learn to listen without immediate anger or judgement when a teenager admits to struggling with studies, friendships, or personal mistakes. Young people need to hear early and often that exam scores do not define their entire future and that asking for help is a sign of courage rather than weakness. Losing nearly two young lives every day is a sobering indictment of our collective silence. Assam owes its children far more than condolence messages after a tragedy. It owes them a caring society that notices their emotional pain in time to save them.