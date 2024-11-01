Dipak Kurmi

In the aftermath of India’s External Affairs Minister’s historic visit to Islamabad for the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government, the Global South gathered in Kazan, Russia, for a pivotal event—the BRICS summit. Kazan, steeped in history as the site of Ivan the Terrible’s conquest in 1552, symbolizes the end of the Kazan Khanate and heralds the onset of Russian expansion eastward. This backdrop provides a fitting metaphor for the challenges and aspirations confronting today’s Global South as it seeks to redefine its place on the world stage.

The summit served as a platform to articulate a clear and resolute vision for the Global South, offering a robust counter-narrative to the pervasive influence of Western dominance. As leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new member states convened, they reaffirmed their collective commitment to cooperation and mutual respect—principles often overlooked in the West’s unilateral approach. The poignant Tatar proverb, “If the heavens give, they also take away,” serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between fortune and misfortune, urging humility and preparedness for the inevitable changes that lie ahead.

In the context of rising geopolitical tensions and humanitarian crises, particularly in regions like West Asia, the BRICS summit underscores the urgent need for a concerted effort to challenge the status quo. The chaos engendered by Western interventions—most notably in Palestine and Lebanon—threats to engulf the entire world in unprecedented conflict and despair. The summit’s discussions transcended a mere gathering of nations; they asserted the aspirations and capabilities of the Global South in addressing these pressing issues.

While Brazilian President Lula da Silva was unable to attend due to health concerns, the voices of his counterparts resonated strongly, emphasizing their commitment to values of cooperation, peace, and mutual respect. This commitment stands in stark contrast to the prevailing narratives propagated by Western powers, which often depict the Global South as mere pawns in their geopolitical chess game.

It is essential to clarify that BRICS is not merely a reaction to Western hegemony; it represents a proactive strategy aimed at reshaping the global order. This coalition is dedicated to tackling the pressing issues of our time—from economic instability to environmental crises—through equitable and collaborative frameworks. As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated during his address, “In a world facing unprecedented challenges, our cooperation must be grounded in mutual respect and common interests.” This call for solidarity highlights the need for leadership that transcends borders and fosters peace among nations.

In a similar vein, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the necessity of promoting peace, stability, and development in a multipolar world, urging BRICS to act as a pillar of support for developing nations. This alliance marks a significant shift in international relations, moving away from zero-sum games toward a collaborative approach that recognises the interconnectedness of global challenges.

As noted by Kishore Mahbubani, “We are all in the same boat; if the boat is sinking, there’s little value in arguing about who has the bigger cabin.” This sentiment captures the essence of the BRICS summit’s objectives. In stark contrast, the West continues to entrench itself in a militaristic and hostile narrative, often resorting to propaganda that demonises nations like China and Russia. Such actions manifest deadly conflicts, leaving the rest of the world in turmoil while the West profits from the misfortunes of others.

This perverse approach frequently disregards the cultural and historical contexts of the Global South, presuming to lecture these nations on their conduct. In this regard, the wisdom of historical figures, such as Henry Kissinger, echoes through time: “The ability to think and act rationally in the face of adversity is the hallmark of a great power.” The BRICS nations exemplify this capacity, as articulated in the Kazan Declaration, prioritising collaboration over confrontation. The summit’s declaration stands as a powerful manifesto for South-South cooperation, underscoring that the true strength of nations lies in their ability to unite for mutual benefit. As leaders from BRICS nations deliberate on economic collaboration, environmental sustainability, and cultural exchange, they reaffirm their commitment to creating a world where cooperation supersedes historical grievances and political squabbles.

This movement is not a manifestation of warmongering; rather, it reflects the aspirations of countries historically striving to attain mutual respect and dignity for all their citizens. This starkly contrasts with the Western obsession with maintaining hegemony through military interventions and economic coercion—punishing small nations like Cuba with sanctions while overlooking the suffering of unarmed civilians in Palestine and Lebanon. Such hypocrisy raises pressing questions about the West’s moral authority to lecture others on democracy and human rights.

At this precarious moment, where humanitarian crises often serve as a pretext for military interventions, BRICS champions a principled approach that prioritises dialogue and partnership. The commitment to peacebuilding emanates from a profound understanding that genuine security cannot be achieved through military might but through fostering authentic relationships grounded in respect and equality.

The BRICS summit serves as a clarion call to action, urging member nations to recognise their shared destinies rather than allowing past grievances to dictate international relations. Historical lessons caution against fostering mistrust, for genuine peace springs from understanding and collaboration. The summit’s discourse challenges the prevailing narratives of fear and division, emphasizing the urgent need to tackle global challenges such as climate change and economic instability. The proactive stance of the Global South, exemplified at the BRICS summit, aims to craft a future rooted in cooperation and collective growth.

As we envision a better world, the hope is that these Asian giants—India and China—will unite to heal historic scars of mistrust, paving the way for Indo-Pakistani peace and denying room for external proxies to manipulate these countries into becoming pawns of Western powers. The question remains: have we been used and manipulated enough? Is this the moment for us to unite for greater emancipation? The BRICS summit may very well signify the dawn of a new era for the Global South, one that seeks to redefine global governance based on principles of equity, collaboration, and mutual respect.