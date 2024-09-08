Bridge to Majuli

It is a matter of grave concern that uncertainty has once again hit the bridge on the Brahmaputra, which is envisaged to connect Jorhat with Majuli. As reported prominently on the front page of the Saturday edition of this newspaper, work on this 8.25-km bridge, including the approach roads, has come to a standstill in the past couple of days, with local people, especially in the world’s largest inhabited river island, suspecting foul play by some quarters. The contract for this ambitious project was awarded to UP State Bridge Construction Corporation Ltd., a Lucknow-based state PSU, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially launched the construction of this bridge on November 29, 2021. What is also of concern is that while the bridge was scheduled to be completed within 48 months from the day of laying of the foundation stone, about 33 months have already elapsed, with only around 32 percent of works being completed so far. The BJP-led government in Delhi headed by Narendra Modi has been harping, from day one, that it would not tolerate any overshooting of deadlines in developmental projects, particularly those related to infrastructure and connectivity. The river island of Majuli, which is also an undeclared heritage site, cannot afford to be left behind in terms of connectivity when India has drawn up an ambitious programme to send Indian astronauts to outer space. While there have been reports that the original contractor firm has given out most of the construction work to subcontractors, people have genuine fears that the much-touted bridge will meet the fate of the four-lane highway connecting Jorhat and Dibrugarh, a project that has definitely created a national record in respect of unprecedented delay in highway construction. No one has the right to hold the people of Majuli to ransom.