Building a Viksit Bharat: Lok Bhavan, Assam’s approach through Seva Sankalp Saptah

S. S. Meenakshi Sundaram

(Commissioner and Secretary to The Honourable Governor of Assam)

India stands today at a transformative juncture in its civilizational journey. In this sacred phase of Amrit Kaal, the nation envisions a development paradigm rooted in its rich heritage and inspired by its aspirations for the future. The resolve articulated by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build Viksit Bharat by 2047 is not just an economic roadmap; it is a call for moral resurgence, cultural confidence, responsive governance, and active citizen participation. It seeks to harmonise growth with gratitude and prosperity with purpose.

In Assam, this national vision found meaningful expression through SEVA SAKALP SAPTAH, organized by Lok Bhavan, Assam, under the guidance and inspiration of Hon’ble Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The initiative demonstrated that a constitutional institution can transcend ceremonial boundaries to become a dynamic centre of public engagement and social responsibility. By opening its doors to welfare-orientated activities, Lok Bhavan transformed governance into a living partnership with society.

In Indian ethos, service is not an occasional act but a sacred duty embedded in the fabric of life. From ancient sages to saint-reformers, the spirit of seva has been regarded as the highest dharma. Seva Sankalp Saptah embodied this timeless ideal. Observed over a week, it integrated health awareness, youth empowerment, cleanliness drives, de-addiction campaigns, women’s empowerment initiatives, patriotic reflection, and Vedic discourse into a seamless narrative of holistic development. It affirmed that the path to a developed nation must pass through compassion, discipline, and collective participation.

The week commenced with a focus on youth and the vision of Viksit Bharat, recognizing that no nation can rise without the energy and integrity of its young citizens. Competitions, deliberations, and intellectual engagements encouraged students to reflect on their role in shaping the country’s destiny. The message was clear: development is not the sole responsibility of the government; it is a shared national duty. When youthful energy combines with knowledge, character, and accountability, it becomes a transformative force. This vision set the tone for the entire week.

The second day focused on the spirit of compassion, which was further strengthened through a Voluntary Blood Donation Drive organized in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society. Often described as the greatest gift of life, blood donation transcends distinctions and unites individuals in shared humanity. The enthusiastic participation of citizens reflected a growing culture of voluntary service and civic responsibility.

On the third day, the focus was also on cleanliness and civic discipline, which formed another vital dimension of the initiative. Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and aligned with the national spirit of collective sanitation, the cleanliness drive organised in partnership with Guwahati Municipal Corporation, emphasized that disciplined public life is foundational to progress. A clean environment nurtures healthy minds and communities, instilling pride and accountability, qualities that are indispensable for sustainable development.

On the fourth day, a health camp was organised in collaboration with the National Health Mission to provide inclusive healthcare services to the community. Doctors and paramedical staff conducted general check-ups and basic diagnostic tests and offered consultations, with special focus on women, children and senior citizens. Essential medicines were distributed free of cost, and awareness was created on preventive healthcare, hygiene and healthy lifestyles. The initiative reinforced the commitment to strengthening grassroots healthcare delivery and promoting community well-being.

On the fifth day, addressing contemporary challenges, a Dedicated Programme on Substance Abuse (NMBA) highlighted the urgent need to safeguard youth from destructive habits. Emphasis was placed on self-discipline, constructive engagement, sports, yoga, and skill development. A developed India cannot rest on fragile foundations; it requires resilient minds and healthy bodies. By promoting positive lifestyles, the initiative strengthened the moral fabric of society.

On the sixth day, equally significant was the focus on the empowerment of the adolescent girl child. The progress of any society is reflected in the dignity and opportunities accorded to its women. The initiative reinforced the belief that empowered daughters are pillars of a progressive nation through discussions and awareness programmes focused on education, health, skill development, and self-confidence. When women participate fully in leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation, development becomes inclusive and enduring. To reinforce this commitment, we dedicated an entire day to sensitising stakeholders and promoting gender equity.

The seventh day focused on the observance of a “Nation First” programme deepened civic consciousness and patriotic commitment. By honouring the dedication of the armed forces and reminding citizens of their constitutional responsibilities, the initiative reaffirmed that national progress demands integrity, discipline, and sacrifice. Development flourishes not merely through policy but through citizens who uphold unity, honesty, and democratic values.

The extended week concluded on the eighth day with an engagement on Vedic wisdom, reconnecting governance with India’s timeless philosophical heritage. The enduring messages of harmony, universal brotherhood, and moral responsibility continue to illuminate modern aspirations. By integrating ancient wisdom with contemporary action, the initiative demonstrated that tradition and modernity are not adversaries but complementary forces in the journey toward excellence.

Through Seva Sankalp Saptah, Lok Bhavan, Assam, offered a compelling model of participatory governance rooted in cultural consciousness. It showed that development gains depth when guided by service, strengthened by values, and sustained by community involvement. The initiative ignited a powerful narrative—one that reminds citizens that progress is a shared pilgrimage.

The light of service kindled during this week extends far beyond its immediate impact. It symbolizes a broader awakening that harmonises material advancement with a moral purpose. Ultimately, the realization of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 will depend not only on economic milestones but also on the spirit of seva that animates its people. In nurturing that spirit, Lok Bhavan’s initiative stands as both an inspiration and an assurance that the vision of a developed, dignified, and compassionate India is well within reach.