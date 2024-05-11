Building bridges, shaping alliances: India’s multilateral foreign policy evolution

Chinmoy Barma

(The writer can be reached at chinmoybarma33@gmail.com.)

“The world order is undergoing a fundamental change... India must be at the high table, not just in one or two areas, but across the board.”

- External Affairs Minister of India, S. Jaishankar

India’s journey in international diplomacy has been marked by a strategic evolution towards multilateralism, emphasising the importance of building bridges and shaping alliances. It has been marked by distinct phases of idealism, strategic adjustments, and a growing focus on a multi-polar world. This evolution reflects India’s recognition of the interconnectedness of global challenges and the necessity of collective action to address them.

Historically, India’s multilateralism approach finds its roots in its leadership in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). NAM was founded during the height of the Cold War in 1961, and it emerged as a platform for countries seeking to maintain neutrality and promote cooperation amidst global power struggles. The movement has continued to advocate for international cooperation, multilateralism, and national self-determination. Under Prime Minister Nehru’s leadership, India emphasised the importance of multilateralism, as reflected in his statement, “Peace is not a relationship of nations. It is a condition of mind brought about by a serenity of soul.”

The end of the Cold War and the onset of globalisation necessitated a shift in India’s foreign policy. India began to diversify its partnerships and began to engage more actively with various international organisations. In the 1990s, India further sought a more dynamic and multifaceted foreign policy with the with the onset of its economic liberalisation.

India’s multilateral diplomacy faces several challenges as it navigates the complex global landscape. Some of the challenges India faces are:

– India shares borders with several countries, and disputes over territorial claims can strain diplomatic relations. To stop cross-border terrorism, drug trade, and insurgencies, India is required to engage with neighbouring countries and multilateral forums to address common ground.

– South Asia is marked by historical rivalries and unresolved conflicts. India’s diplomacy must balance its interests with those of its neighbours. Tensions between India and Pakistan and India and China pose challenges to regional cooperation and stability.

– In today’s globalised world, everything that’s been produced and used has its roots in several countries, and this necessitates skillful diplomacy. Multilateral trade forums like the World Trade Organisation (WTO) require India to advocate for fair trade practices while safeguarding its domestic industries.

– As a sovereign country, India aims to maintain strategic autonomy in its foreign policy decisions. Therefore, striking the right balance between autonomy and cooperation is challenging. For instance, India engages simultaneously with both the United States and Russia in military exercises.

– The evolving global order, with India advocating for a multipolar world , with power shifts from the West to the East, impacts India’s diplomacy. Now, India recognises the importance of multilateralism, engaging with global and regional organisations, which are essential for addressing contemporary challenges. As Winston Churchill once said, “We have no permanent friends, but permanent interests.” India’s foreign policy evolution reflects this pragmatic understanding. India has been actively engaging in multilateral diplomacy, with several recent examples highlighting its commitment to global cooperation and partnership:

– India assumed the presidency of the G20 forum in 2023. It was seen as a significant opportunity for the country to showcase its progress and influence the global agenda.

– India’s commitment to multilateralism has been evident in its participation in regional organisations such as the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), the Sanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), etc.

SAARC serves as a platform for cooperation among South Asian countries, addressing common challenges such as poverty, terrorism, and climate change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated this commitment during the 2014 SAARC Summit, stating, “India is committed to strengthening regional cooperation and economic integration through SAARC.”.

India’s role in the SCO was expected to project it as a major power in the multipolar world. However, there were challenges, such as the downscaling of the SCO summit, which some experts believe was to counterbalance China’s influence.

– In addition to regional engagements, India has actively participated in global multilateral forums such as the United Nations (UN). As a founding member of the UN, India has consistently advocated for reforms. India’s contributions to UN peacekeeping operations, its support for sustainable development goals, and its leadership on issues such as climate change demonstrate its commitment to global multilateralism.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised India’s role as a responsible global stakeholder during his address to the UN General Assembly in 2019, stating, “India is a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue, and a proponent of international law.”

– India’s multilateral foreign policy evolution is also driven by its economic interests and the pursuit of connectivity and development initiatives. PM Modi highlighted India’s commitment to clean energy during the founding conference of the ISA in 2018, stating, “The ISA is India’s gift to the world for clean energy and a greener future.”

– India has conducted comprehensive economic cooperation with African countries through multilateral organisations such as the African Union, the Indian Ocean Rim Association for Regional Cooperation, and the India-Brazil-South Africa Initiative.

– India has been implementing strategic infrastructure projects, such as railway projects with Bangladesh and Nepal, and investing in power projects in Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, which are examples of its diplomatic efforts to maintain strategic autonomy.

– India has enhanced its engagement in various multilateral and plurilateral institutions in the region, such as ASEAN, the East Asia Summit, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the Indian Ocean Commission, the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, and QUAD, among others.

India’s multilateralism approach has been a mix of strategic decisions and the call of the events that occurred in the last few decades. Despite a few criticisms, India has seen several benefits that have helped it navigate the complex landscape of international relations and global governance.

Multilateralism has been providing India with various platforms to negotiate and posture on difficult issues. The cross-national and cross-domain nature of contemporary challenges like pandemics, terrorism, scientific research, climate change, and cybersecurity demands multilateral approaches. It also allows India to advocate for fair trade practices, protect its domestic industries on platforms like the WTO, and form diverse economic partnerships to boost its economy.

Multilateralism gives a voice to the country on the global stage and finds a solution by sharing common pain points. India advocates for multilateralism that reflects 21st century realities. This includes reforming the UN and its institutes to facilitate stronger collective action and equitable solutions from every region.

Multilateralism has proved to be India’s way forward to unshackle the perception of being a reluctant power and to embrace its role as a major player in the international arena. It allows India to leverage collective efforts to address global issues, enhance its economic growth, and maintain a stable and secure regional environment. In the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “India’s foreign policy is based on the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family.” This ethos will continue to guide India as it navigates the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.