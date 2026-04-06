The most valuable asset any society or country possesses is its people. Human beings are also considered the source of new ideas, solutions, and technological advancements. That is why people are often referred to as ‘human capital’ and ‘human resources’. That is also why countries often focus on the collective intellectual and creative potential of their citizens. Physical infrastructure, natural resources, and technology are definitely crucial for a country’s progress. But then those are created, managed, and utilized by people. Thus, for ensuring proper growth and progress of any society, the people must be brought up to a level where they are able to learn new skills, adapt to changing circumstances, and solve complex problems. A literate and healthy population is essential for a productive society. Education enables people to contribute to economic development and innovation. It is in this context that building human capital is very important. Human capital is the intangible, collective economic value of a person’s or workforce’s skills, knowledge, experience, health, and abilities that contribute to productivity and growth. It is an essential, non-separable asset within individuals that investments – such as education, training, and healthcare – are enhanced over time to increase organizational efficiency and economic output. It is in this backdrop that the World Bank has recently come up with a very significant and valuable document. Titled “Building Human Capital Where It Matters: Homes, Neighbourhoods, and Workplaces”, it focuses on human capital – people’s health, skills, and knowledge – as the most valuable asset any society possesses. According to the document, human capital is the foundation of economic growth, poverty reduction, and shared prosperity. Every country which has achieved sustained development has done so by investing in human capital in a big way. What, however, is alarming, as pointed out in this document, is that global trends in human capital outcomes have shown that progress is stalling, if not reversing, in many low- and middle-income countries. It has stated that children today are less likely than children 15 years ago to read with understanding or be able to do basic mathematics problems. Adult height – a major marker of population health – on the other hand, has declined in many places. Most workers in low- and middle-income countries are in jobs with limited formal training or on-the-job learning opportunities. In such a situation, women and youth are said to be particularly affected. It has also said that only 40 per cent of women are in paid employment, while nearly one in five young people are neither working nor studying. At a time when Assam is in high election fever, the state and the society would have benefited more if the issues flagged by the World Bank document were also brought to the fore.