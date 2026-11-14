Burdened Minds

Dipen Gogoi

(gogoidipen3686@gmail.com)

A child who returns home with a schoolbag full of books may also be carrying an invisible burden that no weighing machine can measure. Behind the examination scores, merit lists and seemingly industrious routines, many children are silently grappling with anxiety, inadequacy and the fear of disappointing those they love. As Children’s Day approaches on 14 November, perhaps it is time to ask an uncomfortable question: are we educating our children or gradually depriving them of the joys of childhood?

The contemporary education system has increasingly turned learning into an exhausting exercise in performance. A typical school-going child often moves from classroom lessons to private tuition, coaching sessions and hours of homework, leaving little time for recreation or introspection. Even holidays are frequently appropriated for revision and additional assignments. Childhood, once associated with curiosity, mischief and spontaneous discovery, is increasingly governed by timetables and targets. The irony is unmistakable: an education system intended to broaden young minds may be inadvertently narrowing their world.

Homework, undoubtedly, reinforces classroom learning and develops discipline. However, when its quantity becomes disproportionate to a child’s age and capacity, its educational purpose is defeated. Endless worksheets and repetitive assignments encourage mechanical compliance rather than intellectual engagement. Sleep is sacrificed, concentration dwindles and irritability becomes commonplace. A child who spends the greater part of the day studying may eventually associate books with drudgery rather than discovery. Education should kindle curiosity, not extinguish it beneath an avalanche of assignments.

The relentless pursuit of competitive examinations compounds this predicament. From entrance tests to scholarship examinations, children are introduced to an increasingly unforgiving culture of rankings and percentile scores. The coaching-centre ecosystem, particularly in India’s urban centres, has reinforced the perception that academic success is a race in which only the highest-ranked emerge victorious. Assam, too, is not insulated from this phenomenon. The growing aspiration among families to secure admission to prestigious institutions has intensified academic competition, sometimes without adequate consideration of children’s emotional preparedness or individual aptitude.

There is nothing inherently objectionable about ambition or competition. The problem arises when a child’s entire identity becomes contingent upon examination performance. A disappointing result is then interpreted not as an opportunity to identify shortcomings but as evidence of personal failure. Fear of falling behind can become so pervasive that children begin to conceal their difficulties, abandon their interests and measure their self-worth against the achievements of others. We must remember that an examination can assess academic proficiency; it cannot pronounce a verdict on a child’s potential.

Parental expectations constitute another, often unacknowledged, dimension of this crisis. Most parents naturally aspire to provide their children with opportunities that may have eluded them. Their anxieties frequently originate in genuine affection and concern for the future. Nevertheless, aspirations can become oppressive when parents insist upon particular careers, compare children with neighbours’ offspring or treat academic distinction as an obligation. Statements such as “We have sacrificed everything for you” may be intended as motivation, but can inadvertently burden a young mind with guilt and an overwhelming sense of indebtedness.

A child should not be made the custodian of a parent’s unfulfilled ambitions. Every individual possesses a distinct temperament, aptitude and developmental trajectory. While one child may excel in mathematics, another may demonstrate exceptional artistic sensibility, sporting ability or interpersonal intelligence. Dismissing these differences in favour of a narrow academic hierarchy is not merely unfair; it is educationally myopic.

The psychological consequences of sustained pressure should not be trivialised. Persistent stress can manifest itself through disturbed sleep, irritability, social withdrawal, loss of interest and declining concentration. Some children become withdrawn, while others respond with defiance or unexplained anger. Behind such behavioural changes may lie an inability to articulate emotional distress. Anxiety and depression are complex conditions with multiple contributing factors, but an excessively punitive academic environment can aggravate existing vulnerabilities. The tendency to dismiss such symptoms as laziness, indiscipline or adolescent moodiness can delay much-needed intervention.

The responsibility for reversing this trend cannot rest exclusively on parents. Schools must also introspect. Teachers, already burdened with administrative responsibilities and syllabus completion, need greater institutional support to identify students experiencing emotional difficulties. Homework should be purposeful and age-appropriate, while assessments should identify learning gaps rather than humiliate weaker performers. Schools should establish accessible counselling facilities, encourage confidential conversations and sensitise teachers to early warning signs of psychological distress. Seeking professional assistance must be regarded as responsible intervention, not a source of social stigma.

Parents, meanwhile, need to reconsider the vocabulary of encouragement. Instead of asking only how many marks a child has obtained, they should enquire about what was learnt, what proved difficult and what brought happiness during the day. Such conversations can create an atmosphere in which children feel secure enough to acknowledge failure without anticipating reprimand. Adequate sleep, outdoor activities, friendships, hobbies and unstructured play are not dispensable distractions. They are indispensable ingredients of healthy development.

Equally important is the need to broaden our understanding of success. Competitive examinations may determine admission to certain institutions, but they cannot measure compassion, integrity, imagination, resilience or the ability to navigate life’s uncertainties. A society that celebrates only toppers risks overlooking innumerable talents that do not conform to conventional academic benchmarks. Vocational competence, creative expression, sporting achievement and practical problem-solving deserve institutional recognition and social respect.

Children’s Day must therefore transcend ceremonial speeches, cultural programmes and declarations of affection. It should compel us to examine whether our homes and educational institutions are genuinely nurturing environments or merely factories producing examination results. Children need discipline, but not relentless regimentation; ambition, but not emotional coercion; guidance, but not the suffocation of individual aspirations.

Ultimately, the worth of an education system cannot be determined solely by the number of distinctions it produces. It must also be judged by the kind of human beings it helps shape. Let us not sacrifice childhood at the altar of academic perfection. After all, a child is not a mark sheet waiting to be filled, nor an investment expected to yield dividends. The greatest achievement of education would be to raise a generation that is not merely qualified to compete, but emotionally equipped to live, compassionate enough to care and courageous enough to dream. If we cannot give our children a childhood worth remembering, what future are we really preparing them for?