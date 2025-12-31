Busy lives, empty homes: A modern family tragedy

The balance between modernity and humanity alone can lay the foundation for a strong, resilient, and exemplary family system—one that ensures the light of relationships continues to shine even in changing times — Lalit Garg

In the modern world—defined by relentless pace, fierce competition, and soaring ambitions—finding time for one’s family is no longer merely an emotional need; it has become a question of social survival. Standing at the threshold between the farewell of 2025 and the welcome of 2026, a retrospective glance reveals a stark reality: development, technology, and the race for career advancement have undoubtedly brought comfort and convenience, but they have gradually drained the warmth from human relationships. The family—long regarded as humanity’s safest refuge—is itself passing through a phase of deep insecurity today. The real question is not whether modernity is flawed, but whether our will and wisdom to preserve the family system within a modern lifestyle are strong enough.

Amid an eventful, high-pressure working life, making time for family has become more crucial than ever. A close bond with family empowers an individual not only emotionally but also physically and mentally. In this context, a recent study presents a truly alarming insight: more than sixty percent of people wish to change their current jobs because of excessive work pressure and the inability to give adequate time to their families. This “Great Place to Work” study is especially troubling for India, which stands at the 42nd position in the global ranking for work–life balance.

The pressure of professional life has intensified to such an extent that even while being physically present at home, individuals remain mentally stationed at the office. Digital connectivity has erased the boundaries of time and space, but in doing so, it has also dismantled the natural wall between home and workplace. Mobile phones, laptops, and online meetings have curtailed opportunities for shared conversations, attentive listening, and emotional connection within families. Ironically, we work hard for our families, yet we pay the price of that hard work by drifting away from them.

Work-from-home culture was initially welcomed as a blessing, but over time it has emerged as a new challenge to family life. The home has ceased to be a space for rest and dialogue, turning instead into an extension of the office. Parents remain glued to screens in front of their children; notifications replace conversations between spouses; and the voices of elders are often deferred to a vague “later.” As a result, families continue to live together, yet gradually disintegrate from within. This fragmentation is not merely emotional—it erodes values, traditions, and mutual responsibilities.

Corporate work culture, with its escalating targets, intense competition, and hierarchical pressures, constantly instills the fear that pausing even briefly means falling behind. This fear has accelerated life’s pace so dramatically that stillness, self-reflection, and nurturing relationships are increasingly perceived as weaknesses. In reality, it is the strength of family that provides mental stability, self-confidence, and resilience in the face of life’s challenges. When this foundation weakens, individuals may appear successful outwardly, yet remain deeply fractured within.

Social media has further deepened this crisis. Even under the same roof, family members inhabit separate virtual worlds. The culture of display, constant comparison, and the pressure to remain perpetually available generate dissatisfaction and tension in relationships. We have become so preoccupied with observing others’ lives that we scarcely have time to understand the emotions unfolding within our own homes. If this trajectory continues, the family will remain merely a structure—devoid of soul.

Restoring an ideal and exemplary family system in such times is undoubtedly difficult, but not impossible. The first step is to accept that career and family are not adversaries; they are complementary. We must discard the notion that success is measured solely by position, wealth, and prestige. Without dialogue, affection, and belonging within the family, such success is not only incomplete but also hollow. As the new year approaches, we must resolve to reassess our time, energy, and priorities. Preserving the family does not require grand philosophies but small, practical changes: consciously distancing ourselves from technology while at home, sharing meals together, listening attentively to children and elders, and valuing one another’s emotions. Quality time is not defined by the number of hours spent but by the sensitivity and engagement present in those moments.

A renewed family framework does not imply a rigid return to old traditions; rather, it calls for safeguarding relational values amid modern realities. In households where both spouses are working, balanced distribution of responsibilities, mutual cooperation, and respect can significantly strengthen family bonds. Instead of preparing children solely for competitive success, it is equally vital to nurture emotional intelligence, sensitivity, and an appreciation for relationships. Viewing elders not as burdens, but as repositories of experience and values, keeps the soul of the family alive.

Digital connectivity, even while at home, has introduced new forms of stress, compounded further by long commutes that consume a significant portion of daily life. At times, workplace pressure erodes self-confidence itself. Debates around extending working hours persist, with arguments suggesting that increased productivity requires longer hours. Consequently, labour laws are being relaxed to allow extended work schedules. There is no denying that the desire to earn more has intensified, along with the burden of work. It is therefore imperative that both institutions and society take work–life balance seriously. Legislation alone is insufficient; a humane perspective must be woven into workplace culture. Productivity does not merely signify longer working hours—it reflects balanced and satisfied employees. Only when an individual’s family life is stable can they contribute creatively and effectively at work.

As we stand at the threshold of a new year, introspection becomes essential. If we fail to prioritise family today, future generations may inherit comforts, but not the warmth of relationships. Family is not merely about living together; it is about feeling together. If this process breaks down, the very foundation of society will weaken. Thus, as we step into 2026, we must pledge to use technology to simplify life, not to replace relationships; to nurture the roots of family even as we scale the heights of career. This balance between modernity and humanity alone can lay the foundation for a strong, resilient, and exemplary family system—one that ensures the light of relationships continues to shine even in changing times.