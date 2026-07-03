Can Bharat Taxi rewrite India’s ride-hailing story?

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

India’s digital mobility sector has transformed urban transportation over the past decade. App-based ride-hailing platforms have made commuting more convenient, expanded employment opportunities and reduced the information gap between drivers and passengers. Yet this success has also exposed persistent concerns over high commissions, fluctuating fares, limited social security for drivers and the growing imbalance between platform owners and gig workers. Against this backdrop, the expansion of Bharat Taxi, a cooperative-based ride-hailing platform that aims to reach more than 500 cities within the next two years and has already enrolled around seven lakh drivers, offers an opportunity to rethink the future of India’s platform economy.

What distinguishes Bharat Taxi from conventional ride-hailing companies is not merely another booking application but its ownership model. Registered as a multi-state cooperative, the platform seeks to make drivers stakeholders rather than service providers. Instead of paying substantial commissions to a private aggregator, drivers become members of the cooperative and participate in its governance while retaining a much larger share of their earnings. The platform also promises transparent fares, welfare support and access to financial services such as insurance and credit.

This model has the potential to alter the relationship between technology and labour. Much of the debate surrounding the gig economy has centred on whether digital platforms create flexibility or deepen economic insecurity. While technology has undoubtedly generated livelihoods, many drivers have argued that rising commissions, unpredictable incentive structures and algorithm-driven pricing have steadily reduced their incomes. A cooperative platform attempts to reverse that equation by ensuring that value created by drivers remains largely with them instead of flowing primarily to investors and shareholders.

The implications for drivers could be substantial. Higher income retention improves financial stability and reduces dependence on incentive-based targets. Cooperative ownership also offers something that gig workers have often lacked, i.e., agency. When drivers have representation in decision-making, platform policies are more likely to reflect operational realities rather than purely commercial considerations. This can foster greater trust, improve service quality and encourage long-term participation.

Equally significant is the platform’s emphasis on dignity. For years, discussions around ride-hailing have focused almost exclusively on consumer convenience. Drivers have frequently been viewed as participants in an algorithm rather than professionals providing an essential public service. Treating them as co-owners acknowledges that digital innovation should empower workers rather than simply optimise transactions. In an economy where millions increasingly depend on platform-based employment, this principle deserves serious consideration.

Customers, too, stand to benefit. A transparent pricing structure can improve confidence by reducing concerns over arbitrary fare revisions and excessive surge pricing. Since the cooperative model seeks to minimise intermediary costs, commuters could enjoy affordable services without shifting the financial burden onto drivers. The integration of digital payments, ride tracking, and customer support ensures that commuters experience technological convenience. and customer support ensures that technological convenience Digital payments, ride tracking, and customer support integrate to preserve technological convenience as ownership structures evolve. even as ownership structures evolve.

The planned expansion beyond metropolitan centres is perhaps the initiative’s most important feature. India’s digital economy has often concentrated on major cities, leaving smaller urban centres underserved. Extending ride-hailing services to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities can improve urban mobility, generate employment and strengthen local economies. Reliable transport is not merely a convenience; it enhances access to education, healthcare, markets and employment. If Bharat Taxi succeeds in reaching hundreds of cities, it could help democratise digital mobility rather than confine its benefits to large metropolitan areas.

The initiative also reflects a broader policy experiment. India has long demonstrated the transformative potential of cooperative institutions in sectors such as dairy and agriculture. Extending cooperative principles to the digital economy suggests that technology platforms need not always follow conventional venture-capital models. Digital innovation can coexist with cooperative ownership, creating a framework that balances efficiency and equity.

That said, we must temper our optimism with realism. Building a successful mobility platform requires more than an attractive ownership structure. Customers ultimately value reliability, minimal waiting time, efficient grievance redressal and seamless digital experiences. To compete with well-known private platforms that have large driver networks, advanced technology, and strong brand names, ongoing investment in technology and high-quality operations will be necessary.

Financial sustainability will also determine the platform’s future. A low-commission or zero-commission model is attractive, but long-term success depends upon generating sufficient resources to maintain technology infrastructure, customer support, cybersecurity and innovation. Cooperative governance must therefore combine democratic participation with professional management and financial discipline.

Another challenge lies in maintaining service quality as expansion accelerates. A nationwide network spanning hundreds of cities requires consistent standards in safety, vehicle quality, driver training and customer service. If these standards vary widely, public confidence could erode despite the platform’s noble objectives.

However, Bharat Taxi is entering a pivotal phase in India’s economic development. Policymakers across the world are searching for ways to make the platform economy more equitable without undermining innovation. The cooperative mobility model suggests one possible answer: technology should not merely connect riders and drivers; it should also distribute economic value more fairly.

Whether Bharat Taxi ultimately transforms India’s mobility landscape will depend on execution rather than aspiration. Yet its central idea that drivers deserve ownership alongside opportunity and that customers deserve transparent, affordable and reliable services deserves attention. If implemented effectively, the initiative could become more than another ride-hailing application. It could demonstrate that the future of India’s digital economy lies not only in technological innovation but also in inclusive economic participation.