Carrying capacity of NE tourist destinations

The increasing footfall of tourists in various destinations in Northeast India speaks volumes about the successful implementation of various initiatives by the states and the central government to promote tourism in the region. The boost in tourist arrivals has certainly brought more revenue for the states and economic benefits to stakeholders in the tourism value chain, achieving the objective of promoting tourism activities in the region. There could be ramifications of pushing tourism in the region without assessing the carrying capacities of the sites. The prime attractions of the region are its mesmerising and pristine nature, rich flora and fauna, and ethnic diversity, making the tourism destinations perfect for tourists seeking serene and tranquil places to escape from mundane city life. Such tourist attractions in the region also reflect the ecological fragility of the sites, whose conservation is equally important for the sustainability of the nature-dependent lives of different indigenous communities. The indigenous communities have learned the skills of co-existence with nature. Their forefathers taught them lessons about observing the rhythms of nature in silence, and most ethnic communities living in the vicinity of iconic tourism sites refrain from any activity that may disturb the tranquil atmosphere. The tourists also want the immersive experience of this tranquil atmosphere in the region to refresh themselves and carry back with them the wonderful experience of close interaction with nature. As the number of tourists starts increasing, the demand for tourist accommodation, better and wider roads, more vehicles, and food products also increases proportionately. The development of this linear tourism infrastructure leads to the clearing of forest areas. The economic gain from the boom in tourism activities soon overtakes the priorities of conserving nature in its pristine beauty, which is the original attraction for tourists, and is relegated to a lesser priority in policy decisions. A decline in forest cover adversely affects ecosystem services that are essential for sustainable farming and other livelihoods for local residents. Thus, ignoring the sustainability of tourism activities in a particular destination can affect the interests of both local communities and tourists, which is unwarranted. When the serene and tranquil atmosphere gets lost in the process of tourism development, the same tourists are not interested in returning next season, and their negative impressions of the tourism site erode its popularity. The World Tourism Organisation has defined the carrying capacity of a tourism site as “the number of people that may visit a tourist destination at the same time without causing destruction of the physical, economic, or socio-cultural environment and an unacceptable decrease in the quality of visitors’ satisfaction.” Making an accurate assessment of carrying capacity is not easy, as it is a complex exercise in understanding how tourism activities have impacted the life and nature of the tourism site. Quality data about peak tourist arrivals daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly, the space required to accommodate them, their expectations and preferences for food, and tourism activities such as jungle trekking can provide insight into how much the place can cater to their local requirements. If a particular tourism site is unable to meet all its demands and starts depending on tourism business stakeholders outside, then economic benefits from tourism activities also start flowing outside. A gradual increase in tourism footfall beyond the capacity of local residents attracts big players from outside, with whom the local tourism entrepreneurs cannot compete in mobilising resources for the required investment. The outside players who lack the knowledge that a local entrepreneur has about the local economy, socio-cultural ethos, and importance of nature conservation for sustainable development end up pushing for the tourism model without assessing the carrying capacity. They lobby for better and wider roads for faster transportation, which leads to forest diversion. Due to the high susceptibility of landslides, often projects of widening roads to boost tourism in the region aggravate landslide occurrence. The number of incidents of tourists getting stranded in the hill states of the region during the monsoon on account of landslides has increased, which tourism planners need to keep in mind while drawing tourism roadmaps for different destinations. A viable solution to avoid such a situation is to identify new tourism sites and new tourism activities that balance the preferences of tourists while protecting the fragile ecology of the region. Combining jungle trekking to an ethnic village with showcasing traditional skills such as weaving, cane, and bamboo crafts and sharing their traditional knowledge of nature can give new tourism experiences and reduce pressure on iconic sites. Developing homestay facilities and serving local cuisines attracts tourists and simultaneously provides optimal economic benefits to small villages that offer the same natural beauty and experience as an iconic site. Carrying capacities of destination in the hills and in the plains of the region widely vary, and the same models cannot be applied. Undertaking assessments of site-specific carrying capacity has become an urgent necessity for sustainable tourism in the region.