Celebrating a Clean and Green Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a major Hindu festival. It is celebrated on the first Amavasya night of the Hindu month Kartik (Kati in Assamese, October/November). It is believed that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya on this Amavasya night after 14 years of exile. The people of Ayodhya celebrated the joyous occasion by cleaning their houses, distributing sweets, and lighting earthen diyas to dispel the darkness of the Amavasya night. Ever since then, the Hindus have been celebrating Diwali as a major festival with great enthusiasm and fervour.

Unfortunately, in recent times, Diwali has lost its original connotation. Earlier people used to celebrate it by simply lighting earthen diyas. Now, the celebration of Diwali is mostly about lighting decorative electrical lights and bursting loud and harmful firecrackers. This causes tremendous noise and environmental pollution. Firecrackers of different varieties are easily available in the market, and to enjoy a few moments of fervour, people spend thousands of rupees over the same without realising that this is affecting the environment as well as their health.

There runs a hidden competition among people for burning firecrackers. Diwali celebration is becoming a serious problem in India for the well-being of the environment as well as the health of individuals, so much so that even the Supreme Court of India has been compelled to make an intervention and pass directive in the greater public interest. Celebration of Diwali cannot be at the cost of other people’s health. Nobody can be permitted to infringe the right to health of other people under the guise of celebration, and nobody can be permitted to play with the lives of others, more particularly senior citizens and children.

The loud firecrackers cause noise pollution, which leads to hearing loss, high blood pressure, heart attack, sleep disturbance, mental irritation, noise stress, etc. As per the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and the Central Pollution Control Board, the manufacture, sale, or use of firecrackers that generate noise levels of more than 125 decibels are prohibited in India. However, there is a major lapse in implementing the rule. The administration and pollution control boards must be strict in this regard. Strong action must be taken against those failing to comply with the law. The administration must check and inspect the commercial stocks of firecrackers to stop the use of such fireworks at the source. They must intensify the surveillance over the illegal sale, storage, and transportation of firecrackers and other similar goods by forming special task forces. The shopkeepers must sell only specified firecrackers with a valid license from the administration. The civil society, NGOs, and media must help the administration in implementing these laws and in creating awareness among the people in this regard.

On the day of Diwali and its subsequent days, the air quality deteriorates drastically and alarmingly. Diwali, a joyous occasion, has now become a source for ailments. The Respirable Suspended Particulate Material (RSPM) level goes up during Diwali, making the air unhealthy to breathe in. The suspended particles in the air, because of harmful emissions from firecrackers, cause allergic conditions to the skin, eye, throat, and nose. Diseases like bronchitis and asthma get aggravated due to the high level of pollution. The gases emitted after burning firecrackers (sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, etc.) and chemicals (barium, carbon, sulphur, magnesium, cadmium, etc.) that are used in the manufacture of firecrackers cause many diseases.

The electrical light, carbon dioxide, and heat emitted while bursting firecrackers is a major cause of global warming, as these cause health problems for all living beings and natural imbalances like climate change and natural calamities. The strong sound and bright lights of firecrackers disturb the normal life cycle of humans, birds, and other animals. Many birds and animals, especially pets and street animals, are traumatised during Diwali. The gaseous chemicals released by the firecrackers also affect plant life and their productivity. Moreover, many accidents like burns, injury to the eye, and burning of properties can occur during the burning of firecrackers. Lighting of decorative electrical lights causes more electricity consumption, a big concern for a poor state like Assam.

Diwali also sees a great amount of non-biodegradable waste in the form of plastic covers and firecracker residue, causing soil pollution. Recent studies have shown that the chemical particles also contaminate the water bodies. It penetrates into the soil and results in the contamination of the groundwater, making it unfit for consumption.

Diwali represents the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. But we ourselves have become ‘evil’ by creating air, soil, and water pollution, adding to global warming, creating health problems for people, creating problems for plants, and traumatising birds and animals. We must stop running after immediate enjoyment, which causes harm to our Mother Earth as well as our future. It is time to go for a clean and green Diwali. Let us re-establish the essence of Diwali by being sensitive to the environment. Let us avoid lighting decorative electrical lights and burning high-sound-emitting firecrackers this Diwali. Let’s celebrate this Diwali by simply lighting earthen diyas. Pollution-free, eco-friendly, low-sound-emitting local firecrackers are also available, though very expensive. This year, let us burn these firecrackers in small quantities just for the spirit of Diwali. This may boost our cottage industry also. Let us minimise the firecrackers by proposing a community celebration in a park or open space. Let us restrict the celebration of Diwali to one day. As per the order of the Supreme Court of July 18, 2005, there is a complete ban on burning sound-emitting firecrackers between 10 pm and 6 am in India. So, no one should burn firecrackers after 10 pm on this Diwali. We must clean the areas of the Diwali celebration the next day, dispose of the waste materials in a segregated manner, and assist the local administrators in this regard. People should also use natural organic colours, flowers, or cereals for making the rangolis instead of chemical colours that are available in the market.

This year, let us celebrate Diwali in a traditional manner with earthen lamps, flowers, sweets, and togetherness to protect our own health and that of the environment. Let us, instead of spending on fireworks this Diwali, spread the joy and celebrate by donating textbooks, new clothes, and food to the underprivileged children.