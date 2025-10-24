Celebrating a shared vision of peace and progress

Sujata Gautam

Every year on October 24, the world observes United Nations (UN) Day, commemorating the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945, a historic moment that established the United Nations as the world’s foremost institution for peace, human rights, and development. Born from the wreckage of the Second World War, the UN became a collective hope for a new world order, one rooted in mutual respect, dialogue, inclusivity, and solidarity among nations.

From its modest beginning with 51 founding members, the UN has now grown into a truly global body of 193 member states, representing every region and culture of the world. The United Nations operates through six principal organs: the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council, the International Court of Justice, the Secretariat, and the Trusteeship Council. Each of these bodies plays a crucial role in shaping the UN’s mission of maintaining peace, promoting development, and upholding international law across the world. To reflect its cultural diversity, the UN operates in six official languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish, symbolising inclusivity in global communication. Over eight decades, the UN has evolved into a network of specialised agencies, funds, and programmes including UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), WHO (World Health Organization), WFP (World Food Programme), UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), UNOPS (United Nations Office For Project Services), etc., each dedicated to a distinct area of global development. When the organization was founded in 1945, nearly 70% of the global population lived in extreme poverty. Today, that number has dropped to around 10% (2025), meaning over 1.2 billion people have been lifted out of extreme poverty, largely due to global initiatives championed by the UN and its partners. According to the World Bank, developing regions in Asia and Africa have made remarkable progress, with South Asia’s poverty rate declining from 49% in 1990 to around 12% in 2023.

India’s progress mirrors this global transformation. As one of the UN’s founding members, India has played a vital role in shaping its mission. India’s poverty rate has fallen dramatically from 45% in 1994 to less than 10% in 2023, driven by policies aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through flagship initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Poshan Abhiyaan, Digital India, etc., the country has advanced access to clean water, sanitation, nutrition, and digital inclusion, all echoing the principles of the UN Charter. India’s role extends far beyond development. It remains one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping operations, with over 200,000 Indian soldiers having served in 49 UN missions since 1948. Currently, more than 6,000 Indian personnel, including a growing number of women peacekeepers, are stationed across conflict zones in Africa and the Middle East. India’s women peacekeeping contingent in Abyei, South Sudan, deployed under the UN Mission in 2023, marked a historic step towards gender equality in global peace efforts. Moreover, India has emerged as a strong advocate of climate action. In line with the Paris Agreement, India is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2070, and currently, nearly 44% of its electricity generation capacity comes from non-fossil fuel sources. Through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA), launched in partnership with the UN and other member nations, India has positioned itself as a leader in renewable energy and sustainable growth. Globally, the UN continues to address urgent issues affecting humanity. The WFP feeds around 150 million people annually across 120 countries. UNICEF vaccinates 45% of the world’s children, saving about 4 million lives every year, while WHO’s campaigns have reduced global child mortality by over 60% since 1990. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) assists more than 114 million displaced people, and UNOPS manages infrastructure and humanitarian projects worth over $3 billion annually in developing nations. The UN’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic showcased the strength of multilateralism. Through the COVAX initiative, spearheaded by WHO, Gavi, and UNICEF, more than 2 billion vaccine doses were distributed globally, including to low- and middle-income countries. India, as the world’s largest vaccine producer, played a critical role by supplying affordable vaccines through the Vaccine Maitri initiative, reaffirming its status as a dependable partner in global health.

India also continues to champion reforms within the UN system, advocating for greater representation of developing countries, particularly within the UN Security Council. As one of the fastest-growing economies, India’s call for a more inclusive multilateral order resonates with the UN’s own ideals of equality and justice. While challenges persist from climate change and global conflict to digital inequality and displacement, the UN’s unifying message remains clear: shared problems require shared solutions. As Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres often reminds the world, “We need solidarity more than ever.” This solidarity lies at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a roadmap of 17 interconnected objectives designed to ensure peace, prosperity, and dignity for all by 2030. However, with only five years remaining, the world must accelerate progress, particularly in reducing hunger, improving education, and mitigating climate risks. For India, UN Day is not just a commemoration but a reaffirmation of its longstanding partnership with the world. From Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence to India’s leadership in the 2023 G20 Presidency, the country’s vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – “the world is one family” – aligns deeply with the UN’s founding spirit. The collaboration between India and the UN across sectors – water, health, environment, education, and digital empowerment – continues to transform millions of lives.

As the world marks United Nations Day, it serves as both a celebration and a call to action, a reminder that peace and progress are not destinations but journeys that require collective effort. The blue flag of the UN continues to fly over refugee camps, schools, and peacekeeping missions as a symbol of hope and humanity. In the words of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, “The United Nations is not just a building in New York; it is an idea, and that idea is stronger than ever.” As nations navigate the uncertainties of the future, the spirit of the UN, built on cooperation, compassion, and courage, remains humanity’s best hope for a peaceful and sustainable world.