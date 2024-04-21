Celebrating Democracy

With the first phase of the Lok Sabha election passing off peacefully on Friday in most states barring Manipur, West Bengal, and Chattigarh and the polling percentage being put at an overall 62-plus percent, one must appreciate that the people of the country believe very strongly in democracy and can come out to exercise their franchise despite all odds. The first phase election took place in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies across as many as 21 states, and Tripura, which was once known for the worst kind of poll violence, had not only reported exceptionally peaceful polling, but also recorded the highest voter turnout—79.90 percent—in the first phase. It is interesting to see the voter turnout also pretty high—77.57 percent—in West Bengal, a state where election and violence have remained synonymous for the past several decades. Assam too has not lagged behind, with the voter turnout being officially set at 71.38 percent in the five constituencies where polling was held in the first phase. But, considering the records of the past few elections, the voter turnout in Assam in the first phase does not seem to be very satisfactory. The best thing about the first phase in Assam is that polling was exceptionally peaceful. The credit for the high turnout must go jointly to the political parties as well as the Election Commission. While the political parties have generated a lot of excitement through their respective styles of electioneering, the Election Commission too has adopted various communication strategies in order to encourage the people to come out to vote and take part in the government formation process. In a democracy, people's participation is most important, and this has been proven time and again in India, which has earned the twin distinction of being the largest and most vibrant democracy in the world. Unlike the United States, where voting is considered a civic right, in India, the participation of the people as voters is much beyond that; in reality, it is also a part of the people’s participation in the nation-building process. That is exactly why one sees, courtesy of the media, elderly people walking with the support of sticks for several kilometres, braving heat and sun, to the polling station to cast their votes. That is exactly why even a couple who had gotten married late the previous evening reportedly rushed straight to the polling booth in their wedding attire in order to cast their votes. It is a celebration of democracy, and while participating in this celebration, voters often do not bother about the weather, about the situation, or about their age and physical condition.