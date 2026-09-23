Dr Anil Kumar Sarma

(ayuranil59@gmail.com)

Ayurveda Day is an annual national observance initiated in 2016 by the Government of India's Ministry of Ayush to promote Ayurveda, the world's oldest living medical system, as a scientific, evidence-based, and holistic approach to health. The day honours Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician of Ayurveda. Since 2025, it has been observed every year on 23 September, a date aligned with the Autumnal Equinox, a period when Ayurvedic tradition emphasizes balance and harmony between the body and nature. The Government of India issued a Gazette Notification in March 2025, formally designating 23 September as the permanent annual date for Ayurveda Day, replacing the earlier practice of celebrating it on Dhanvantari Jayanti (Dhanteras), which fell on varying dates each year. This shift was driven by practical necessity; between 2025 and 2035, Dhanteras dates would have ranged widely between 15 October and 12 November, making consistent national and international observances logistically difficult. The fixed date of September 23 now gives Ayurveda a universal calendar identity and enables wider global participation. Ayurveda is unique in its approach as a healing science, rather than merely a medical science. Ayurveda is rightly considered a science of life because it emphasises the importance of both restricting the spread of disease and improving immunity, while addressing all aspects of treatment. The word 'Ayurved' is composed of 'Ayu' + 'Veda'. 'Ayu' denotes a healthy and joyful life, whereas 'Veda' is derived from 'video dhatu', which means knowledge. Hence, Ayurveda should be considered in the true sense as a knowledge system about a healthy and fulfilling life.

Ayurveda science has certain salient characteristics that make it unique. First of all, it is time-tested. It has a legacy of thousands of years, well documented in the form of texts and practised, restricting the spread and also improving immunity, keeping this day. Because it is rooted in the community and represents our genetic knowledge, it becomes cost-effective. Many of the remedies mentioned are readily available in the kitchen and known to restrict the spread and also improve immunity, keeping a common man. These remedies, which are integral, restrict the spread and also improve immunity, keeping our daily lives as spices, herbs, and vegetables, guaranteeing their quality, safety, and efficacy. Further, this system has a separate governing body, the Ministry of AYUSH, to ensure the optimal development and propagation of AYUSH systems of healthcare, regulating the rules pertaining to the quality, safety & efficacy of the drugs and procedures. The comprehensive definition of health as mentioned in Ayurveda is a state of balance physically, mentally & emotionally. Health is defined as uninterrupted physical, mental, and spiritual happiness and fulfilment; it represents a true balance of the body's organs and systems, the psyche and spirit, as well as balanced and creative relationships with fellow beings, nature, family, friends, work, climate, ideals, and customs. This holistic perspective is one of Ayurveda's basic principles. 'Swastha' also means being established in oneself. Generally, we discuss mental health and physical health, but one of Ayurveda's basic principles emphasizes from the beginning that we should be established in ourselves. Ayurveda, along with its sister science, yoga, which incorporates meditation, enables us to maintain physical fitness and spiritual alignment at all times, facilitating a holistic approach to health. Ayurveda defines physical health as achieving balance and wellness by fully expressing your unique nature and body type. Implementing this holistic approach in the COVID situation helped the community restrict the spread and also improved immunity. This holistic approach helped the community restrict the spread and improve immunity, keeping the disease mild to moderate in most of the population.

Ayurveda traditionally gives considerable importance to prevention, healthy daily routines, diet, physical activity, sleep and maintaining balance in life. Its emphasis on lifestyle and preventive health has made Ayurveda an important part of India's traditional healthcare heritage. National Ayurveda Day provides an opportunity to discuss these principles responsibly while also encouraging research, innovation and evidence-based evaluation. Modern healthcare users should consult appropriately qualified practitioners and should not discontinue prescribed treatment or self-medicate simply on the basis of traditional health claims. The observance also highlights the importance of medicinal plants, traditional dietary practices and sustainable relationships between human beings and their environment. The 2023 theme of 'Ayurveda for One Health', for example, drew attention to the connections among human, animal, plant and environmental health.

National Ayurveda Day is marked by a wide range of educational and public-awareness activities. These include:

q Seminars and conferences on Ayurveda and healthcare

q Health and medical awareness camps

q Prakriti Parikshan and wellness-awareness programmes

q Exhibitions on medicinal plants and Ayurvedic practices

q Lectures and workshops in schools and colleges

q Essay, poster and short-video competitions

q Yoga and healthy-lifestyle activities

q Public awareness campaigns and rallies

q Research and innovation programmes

q Promotion of traditional and nutritious dietary practices

National Ayurveda Day is not merely a celebration of an ancient medical tradition; it is also an opportunity to reflect on the continuing relevance of preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles and India's traditional knowledge systems. The journey from the first observance in 2016 to the internationally expanded celebrations of 2024 shows how the occasion has evolved in scope.