Cerebral Palsy: Not Sympathy, but Equal Opportunities

Atul Goyal

(atul250603@gmail.com)

A person’s identity should not be defined by their physical limitations, but by their talent, determination, emotions and potential. This is the essence of the message underlying ‘World Cerebral Palsy Day’, observed every year on October 6. The theme of World Cerebral Palsy Day 2026 is ‘Unique and United’, and its official campaign, #UniqueANDUnited, puts forward the idea that every person with cerebral palsy has a different experience, personality, need and ability, but the demand for equal rights, opportunities and respect unites them. This year’s message is not limited merely to raising awareness; it is also a call for bringing about real change in society’s thinking and systems.

Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders resulting from damage to or abnormal development of the brain during its development. It primarily affects body movement, muscle control, balance and posture. Some people may also experience difficulties related to speech, swallowing, vision, hearing or learning. Its severity varies from person to person. While one individual may lead an independent life despite having a slightly unusual gait, another may require lifelong assistive devices and support from others for mobility, communication or daily activities. Therefore, treating cerebral palsy as a uniform experience would be a major mistake in understanding its true diversity.

World Cerebral Palsy Day was initiated in 2012 through the collaboration of Cerebral Palsy Alliance of Australia and United Cerebral Palsy of the United States. Its objective was to provide people living with cerebral palsy around the world with a global platform to raise their voices, showcase their abilities and claim their right to equal participation in society. The initial campaign, ‘Change My World’, sought to ask people how technology and innovation could improve their lives. Over time, the initiative moved beyond an awareness campaign to become a global voice for rights, policy, healthcare, rehabilitation, education, employment and social inclusion. Today, approximately 50 million people worldwide live with cerebral palsy. Despite this, the condition has long failed to receive the priority it deserves in public health and disability-related discourse.

The problem is not merely medical. Many people face difficulties accessing rehabilitation services, assistive devices, inclusive education, employment and accessible public transportation. In many cases, social prejudices and discrimination become a greater barrier than physical obstacles themselves. Therefore, the true purpose of this day is not to evoke pity, but to ensure dignity, rights and equal opportunities. Cerebral palsy results from damage to or abnormal development of the developing brain. This damage may occur before birth, during birth or after birth while the brain is still developing. Premature birth, low birth weight, certain infections during pregnancy, severe neonatal jaundice, bleeding in the brain or problems related to blood flow, as well as brain infections or severe head injuries after birth, can increase the risk. Genetic factors may also play a role in some cases. It is important to understand here that there is no single definite cause for all cases of cerebral palsy. For a long time, it was viewed primarily as being associated with a lack of oxygen at the time of birth, but according to modern medical science, oxygen deprivation at birth explains only some cases.

Cerebral palsy is generally understood through four major types. In spastic cerebral palsy, there is muscle stiffness and increased muscle tone, and it is the most common type. Dyskinetic cerebral palsy may involve involuntary, uncontrolled or abnormal movements. Ataxic cerebral palsy primarily affects balance and coordination. Mixed cerebral palsy involves symptoms of more than one type. Despite these classifications, an individual’s actual condition cannot be understood solely through their medical classification, because the severity of symptoms and the nature of abilities can vary greatly from one person to another.

Early intervention is extremely important in identifying this condition. If an infant is not achieving developmental milestones such as holding up the head, rolling over, sitting, crawling or walking at the expected time; if the muscles appear excessively stiff or floppy; if abnormal movements are observed; or if one arm or leg is used less than the other, expert medical evaluation is necessary. Diagnosis may involve assessment of the child’s development and movements, clinical examination and, when required, brain imaging, genetic or other tests. The advantage of early identification is that the child and family can receive the necessary rehabilitation and support at an early stage.

There is currently no treatment for cerebral palsy that can completely reverse the underlying brain damage, but this certainly does not mean that a person’s life prospects are limited. Physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, assistive devices, medicines and, in some cases, surgery can help manage symptoms and increase independence. The goal of treatment should not be limited merely to developing the ability to walk, but should be to provide the individual with the greatest possible opportunities for communication, education, self-reliance, social participation and a better quality of life. In India too, there is a need to view cerebral palsy from a broader perspective of rights and inclusion. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, recognizes cerebral palsy among the specified disabilities. Ensuring appropriate support in education, accessibility of public places and transportation, digital accessibility, employment opportunities, social security and access to assistive devices is not merely a welfare measure but part of a rights-based approach. Families should also be viewed not merely as caregivers but as important partners in the decision-making process.

True inclusion will be achieved when a child with cerebral palsy is not merely admitted to a school, but is also provided with accessible pathways, classrooms, toilets, learning materials and examination systems; when a young person gets a job opportunity based not on their physical condition but on their qualifications; when public transportation and digital technology become means of independence rather than barriers; and when society learns to ask about a person’s wishes and needs before offering assistance. The message of ‘Unique and United’ points towards precisely this broader transformation. Every individual is unique, and their abilities cannot be measured by a single standard. Instead of asking ‘What can they not do?’, we need to focus on ‘What can they do, and how can they be provided with better opportunities to do it?’ World Cerebral Palsy Day is therefore not merely an awareness day; it is also a test of our social sensitivity. The need is to move beyond sympathy and ensure equality, dignity and participation. The different stories of millions of people around the world teach us that diversity is not a weakness but the strength of human society. When every individual is given the opportunity to progress according to their abilities, only then will ‘unique’ individuals truly become ‘united’ in building a society where no one’s physical condition determines the limits of their dreams.

(The author is a software development engineer at a New York-based company)