Certification hurdles in organic food exports from Northeast

Agricultural and horticultural production in many places in the Northeast region is organic by default. Indigenous communities continuing their traditional practice of organic farming has provided the basis for various government interventions to boost organic food production in the region. The export market possibilities of organic food products from the region are yet to be optimally unlocked due to a lack of certification for most products. For consumers, both in global and domestic markets, the use of a logo and label on a food product establishing its certification by an accrediting agency is the only means of confirmation before purchasing it. Besides, a product is allowed to be exported as an organic product from India only when accompanied by a transaction certificate issued by a certification body accredited by the National Accreditation Body for Organic Products under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP). Ironically, only one agency has been granted accreditation under NPOP in the entire region, which is in Sikkim, among 37 accredited bodies under the scheme for the entire country. The Agriculture, Processed Food, and Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitates organic certification under NPOP. For local and domestic markets, the Participatory Guarantee System for India (PGS-India) certification is granted through the National Centre of Organic Farming under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The use of the “PSG-India Organic” logo certifies that the organic food products conform to the National Standards for Organic Production (NSOP) and are obtained from agriculture fields that have been completely converted into organic. The “PGS-India Green” logo is used on products obtained from agriculture fields that are in the process of being converted into organic and conform to the NSOP standards. All organic food products mandatorily carry the Jaivik Bharat logo of the Food Safety Standards Authority in India, along with a certification logo under NPOP and NSOP to distinguish them from non-organic food products. The Mission Organic Value Chain Development North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), pushed by the central and state governments in the region, has evoked a good response from farmers, as they were shown the dreams of tapping the export market as well as wider markets within and outside the region. The expansion of the area under organic cultivation and the area under conversion into organic production in the region speaks volumes about more farmers taking an interest in MOVCDNER initiatives. This has also resulted in a substantial increase in production from these organic fields. For farmers, organic production is more profitable compared to non-organic farming as the bio-fertilisers used in organic farming are cheaper alternatives to chemical fertilisers and due to the premium price that organic products fetch. The expenditure involved in the use of chemical pesticides, insecticides, and herbicides in conventional non-organic farming is also cut down in organic farming through the use of traditional knowledge of using locally available natural alternatives, which also helps maintain the soil health and sustainability of environment-friendly agriculture. For farmers practicing organic cultivation, the export market can bring higher prices compared to domestic markets and offset high labour costs to make it more remunerative. Given the growing food demand due to the rising population across the globe, there can be an illusion of organic farming entirely replacing inorganic farming, as production from organic farms will be insufficient to feed the growing population. Nevertheless, with growing concern over the adverse effects of chemical-based conventional farming and health concerns over residues of pesticides and deterioration in soil health due to the indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers, the demand for organic food products has significantly increased. The annual export value of products with logos and labels under NPOP certification from the country has increased to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore, which is reflective of the growing demand for organic food products from India. The share of organic food products from the northeastern region in this growing export market is insignificant, despite the increase in the number of individual success stories of exporting organic products to different countries. A mere expansion of the area under organic farming is not going to bring about a radical change in the situation. To the contrary, farmers in the region may soon start showing reluctance to convert farm areas into organic if they are unable to derive the benefits of organic certification for export and domestic markets. An increase in the number of organic certifications will also attract private investment in cold chain development and logistics for linking organic farms in the region with export and domestic markets to tap the growing market demand for organic food products. Improvements in road, rail, and air connectivity and digital connectivity have already shaped the perception of the northeast as a happening place to attract the attention of private investors. States lobbying with the central government for the establishment of at least one organic certification laboratory in each state of the region can help achieve the dream of making the Northeast not only a hub of organic food production but also a hub of organic food export.