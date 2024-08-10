Charaideo Maidam: India’s 43rd UNESCO World Heritage Site

Madhurjya Saikia

(madhurjyatu15@gmail.com)

India hosted the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee Meeting

in 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, highlighting its strong connection with the World Heritage Convention since 1977. Over the years, India has actively contributed to the World Heritage Committee, serving four terms, and demonstrating its commitment to global cooperation and heritage preservation. The Prime Minister of India inaugurated the 46th WHC session in July 2024, aligning with his vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.” During the event, the Prime Minister announced a $1 million grant to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre. This grant is intended to support capacity building, technical assistance, and conservation efforts, particularly for countries in the Global South. The session saw the addition of 24 new World Heritage Sites—19 cultural, 4 natural, and 1 mixed property. Among these, the Maidams from Assam were recognized as India’s 43rd World Heritage Site, marking the first cultural site from Assam to receive this honour.

Charaideo Maidam, situated in Assam’s Charaideo district, is a site of great historical significance linked to the Ahom Kingdom, which ruled Assam for nearly 600 years after being established by Chaolung Sukapha in 1253. Charaideo, originally the first capital of the Ahoms, became a burial site for many of the kingdom’s royals and nobles. The Maidams, which are burial mounds, are often likened to Egypt’s pyramids due to their size and importance. These mounds were built according to the Ahom burial customs, where deceased royals were buried along with their possessions, and sometimes even servants or horses, to accompany them in the afterlife. The architectural style of the Maidams combines traditional Assamese designs reflecting their Ahom origins. These structures are usually circular and built in layers, each layer representing different phases of life and death. Charaideo is home to over 150 such Maidams, although many remain unexplored or have deteriorated over time. The site provides valuable insights into the Ahom dynasty’s burial practices, social structure, and architectural expertise. Today, Charaideo Maidam is protected as an archaeological site and is often referred to as the “Pyramids of Assam.” It draws the interest of historians, archaeologists, and tourists who are keen to explore Assam’s rich heritage and the lasting legacy of the Ahom dynasty. Ongoing preservation efforts aim to safeguard these unique structures, which are essential to Assam’s historical identity and represent an important part of India’s diverse cultural history.

Designating the Charaideo Ahom Maidams of Assam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site would significantly boost efforts to preserve and protect this cultural treasure. This prestigious status would bring international recognition through the exchange of information and historical underpinnings on both a national and international platform, highlighting the importance of the Ahom dynasty’s burial structures and their historical value. With UNESCO’s backing, the Maidams would receive increased attention and funding for preservation projects. This support can help repair and maintain these ancient structures, ensuring they withstand the test of time and environmental challenges. Additionally, UNESCO’s designation would promote awareness and education about the Ahom culture and history, fostering a sense of pride and responsibility among locals to safeguard their heritage. Tourism would also likely increase, bringing more visitors who are interested in learning about the Maidams. However, this must be managed carefully to avoid potential damage. The increasing inflow of tourists may have positive effects on the service sector, strengthening fiscal health. This global recognition will spotlight Assam’s unique cultural heritage, particularly the rich history of the Ahom dynasty and their distinctive burial mounds. The UNESCO tag will attract international tourists and scholars, creating greater interest in Assam’s history and traditions. This increased visibility will promote a deeper appreciation for Assam’s cultural legacy, both within India and worldwide. Furthermore, local pride will grow as people see their heritage celebrated on an international stage. The UNESCO status will also encourage investment in cultural preservation and educational initiatives, helping to weave Assam’s historical significance into its modern identity. Developing tourism in Assam can boost the local economy by creating jobs and encouraging investment in infrastructure. It can also promote the preservation of cultural sites and natural habitats, as tourism often drives efforts to protect these treasures. By attracting visitors, Assam can showcase its unique offerings and foster greater global awareness and appreciation of its heritage, leading to sustainable growth and enhanced local pride.

As a World Heritage Site, the Charaideo Maidams will attract international attention, greater appreciation, and support for their preservation. This status will likely drive increased tourism, bring economic benefits, and promote local pride. Additionally, the UNESCO tag will encourage continued efforts to protect and maintain these ancient structures, ensuring their legacy for future generations. Overall, this prestigious designation underscores the importance of preserving cultural heritage and contributes to the broader narrative of India’s diverse and rich history.