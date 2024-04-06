CHARAIDEO: ‘World Heritage Site’

Hitesh Kalita

(hitesh.kalita@gmail.com)

The BJP government, led by Hon’ble Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, has undoubtedly made significant strides in the bid to recognise the Charaideo Tomb in Assam as a ‘World Heritage Site’. Dr. Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via social media for his role in facilitating the technical aspects of this recognition for the World Heritage Site associated with the “Ahom kings.” He eagerly anticipates the visit of the assessment mission and takes immense pride in the technical qualifications achieved by Charaideo Maidam under UNESCO’s evaluation. Notably, this year, the Union Government submitted a nomination to UNESCO for the recognition of Charaideo Maidam as a World Heritage Site. Considering that each member state of UNESCO can only propose one nomination, the nomination of the tombs of the Ahom kings in Charideo holds significant honour for the people of Assam.

Following the formation of the government, led by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, several crucial decisions regarding heritage preservation were announced. In the fiscal year 2021–22, the finance minister detailed these announcements under the section ‘Department of Cultural Affairs: Preservation of Heritage’ during the Budget Speech as follows:

1. Our culture and heritage not only reflect but also shape our values, beliefs, and aspirations. They stand as pillars of our national identity, binding us together as a cohesive unit. Assam, with its rich and diverse cultural heritage, epitomises a glorious tapestry of traditions, serving as the soul of various communities.

2. Speaker, the Department has implemented several initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting the diverse cultural fabric of our state. Under the category of ‘Artist Recognition’, we have extended financial assistance to 2,160 artists across various fields of arts and culture.

3. The Department has embarked on 122 significant infrastructure projects. These include the establishment of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Memorial at Jalukbari, the Sharat Chandra Singha Cultural Project at Chapar in Dhubri, the Chandra Nath Sharma Cultural Project at Pithakhowa in Sonitpur, and the Sati Sadhini Cultural Project at Golaghat.

4. The department’s newly proposed initiatives encompass the establishment of Cultural Development and Research Centres in 10 districts, along with museum projects dedicated to four cultural icons of Assam in Tezpur. Additionally, plans include the construction of Bhimbar Deuri Samanya Kshetra in Shadia and the renovation and modernization of the Tai Museum in Sivasagar and Tezpur Jyoti Bharti.

5. Furthermore, the department has initiated steps for the development of archaeological sites such as Alabai, Dadra, and Charideo. Efforts will be made to include the Charaideo Archaeological Site in the final list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Additionally, plans are underway to establish an iconic museum in Sivasagar.

6. I suggest allocating funds of Rs 3 crore for Srimanta Sankardeva University.

7. I propose the establishment of an art gallery in Dibrugarh.

8. In the budget, I have proposed Rs. 151.30 crore for the department.

The Government of Assam has taken the initiative to include the Charideo archaeological site in the final list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and has allocated sufficient funds in the budget for the development of the Tai-Ahom Museum in Sivasagar.

The budget speech for the year 2022–23 made several commitments regarding the heritage of Assam. Some of these commitments include the following:

A significant project has been initiated for the preservation and upkeep of Bardowa Thana, along with a similar endeavor in Narayanpur, the birthplace of Madhavdev. Additionally, efforts are underway to enhance all the sacred sites associated with the life journey of Srimanta Sankardeva—Namghar—and all locations sanctified by the Guru’s presence. Special bus services operated by the Assam State Transport Corporation will be introduced to facilitate access to these sites.

1. The holy land of Patbausi Satra in Barpeta has received numerous invaluable contributions from Mahapurusha, Srimanta Sankardeva, and Sri Sri Damodardeva. To honour its sanctity, the Government of Assam has initiated a project for the development of this sacred place.

2. Despite numerous attempts by the Mughals to conquer Assam during their reign over most of India, they repeatedly failed during the Ahom rule. A significant battle occurred in 1669, under the reign of Swargadeo Chakradhar Singh, near the Alabai Hills in northern Guwahati, where 10,000 Ahom soldiers sacrificed their lives. In commemoration of their sacrifices, a 100-foot-long monument will be erected at Alabai in Kamrup.

3. A proposal has been made for the establishment of a memorial park in memory of Lachit Barphukan at Holongapar near Jorhat, aimed at preserving and beautifying his tomb. The former President of India, Honourable Ram Nath Kovind, has already laid the foundation stone for a 150-foot-tall bronze statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan at Holongapar, Jorhat. Furthermore, the Information and Digital Department will produce a digital documentary highlighting the contributions of Lachit Barphukan and organize Lachit Barphukan Memorial Lectures in Delhi and Mumbai to promote the tale of his heroism.

4. There is a proposal to showcase heritage in Rangghar using a combination of light and sound to attract national and international tourists to Sivasagar, which boasts the illustrious heritage of the Ahom dynasty. For this purpose, 80 bighas of land will be acquired in the district.

5. There is a proposal to develop the Pratima Pandey Barua Museum at Matiabagh Palace, the residence of Pratima Barua Pandey, in Gauripur, Dhubri district, to honour the memory of Pratima Pandey Barua, the empress of Goalpara folk songs. Undoubtedly, these ambitious endeavours spearheaded by the Government of Assam brought light to our invaluable heritage assets, long neglected, on the global stage. This concerted effort signifies a pivotal step towards the scientific preservation of our rich cultural heritage.