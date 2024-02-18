Three cheers for kaji nemu, the great Assam lemon, a citrus fruit so dear to every Assamese. It has been declared the State Fruit of Assam. This oval-shaped lemon with thin, smooth skin, which is usually light green, not only has a unique aroma but also possesses antioxidant properties. A G-I-certified horticultural product of Assam, the kaji nemu has already made it to the global market, with consignments of the new Assamese identity card landing in far-away places, including London. In Britain, the Assamese lemon has already started winning the hearts of the Britons, as did the first consignment of Assam tea about two hundred years ago. The geographical indication (GI) sign has ensured a specific geographical origin of the kaji nemu in Assam and possesses qualities or a reputation that is due to that origin, as explained by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). What makes the kaji nemu so special? The kaji nemu is a highly prized fruit for its culinary and medicinal properties. Yes, it has a distinctively strong and sour flavour, which adds a zesty flavour to a variety of dishes. As per reports, it is also known for its digestive and anti-inflammatory properties. Assam produces 1.58 lakh metric tonnes of kaji nemu annually, and its cultivation covers an area of 15.9 hectares. The kaji nemu is also the most common fruit associated with every Assamese kitchen. While it is a major source of Vitamin C, local people eat the acidic fruit with rice, dal, and other spicy curries. It is considered to be highly antibacterial and is consumed to improve digestion. The peel is also eaten as a remedy for worms. The declaration of kaji nemu as State Fruit of Assam can also be seen from an economic point of view as a potential product that can bring about a revolution in rural areas. The way the small tea garden concept was picked up by the rural unemployed youth of Assam in the past thirty years or so, leading to more than fifty percent of India’s total tea production, the kaji nemu too has the potential of emerging as the second agricultural product, which can cause wonders. For that, however, growing the kaji nemu in abundance is not the only way. Now that the kaji nemu, a fruit so close to the heart of every Assamese, has been given a special status, there is an urgent need to carry out a series of activities to take the humble Assam lemon to a global level. This would involve proper scientific research and development, a long-term economic and agricultural policy, an export market linkage facility, and, above all, a strong image-building exercise. Over and above all, strong vigilance must be ensured so that unscrupulous elements in other states of the country do not start producing the kaji nemu by violating the GI norms and take away the grip on it from the farmers of Assam.