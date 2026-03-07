Chicken’s Neck Corridor: The Strategic Significance

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

If one looks at the geographical map of India, it becomes evident that the narrow strip of land that connects the eight states of the Northeast to the mainland is the Siliguri Corridor, popularly known as the Chicken's Neck. The partition of the country in 1947 placed us in a complex geographical situation, where the security and future of our entire Northeast came to depend upon a narrow passage barely 22 kilometers wide. This region is not merely a transit route; it is an extremely sensitive nerve center for safeguarding India's integrity. Centered around the city of Siliguri in West Bengal, this corridor is bordered by Nepal on one side, Bhutan on another, and Bangladesh on the other. Situated amidst these three foreign nations, this narrow tract of land has always remained a matter of deep concern for India's defense experts. If, during a war, an enemy were to strategically block or capture this narrow passage, the Northeast would be completely cut off from the mainland. As a result, not only military assistance but also the supply of essential commodities such as food, medicines, and fuel would come to a standstill. Because of this geographical vulnerability, it is called the Chicken's Neck, implying that if it were strangled, the entire Northeast's way of life would be endangered in an instant. This situation has compelled India to remain constantly vigilant about the security of this region and to formulate a long-term national strategy around it. The very existence of this landmass reminds us how fragile a nation's geographical integrity can be in the absence of proper defense mechanisms and infrastructure. Therefore, in India's military history, the Siliguri Corridor occupies a place of immense importance, and its protection is regarded as one of the greatest challenges to the nation's sovereignty.

The greatest threat to this strategic region comes from the north, particularly from the Chumbi Valley in Tibet, where China maintains a strong military presence. The Chumbi Valley is a triangular tract of land wedged between Sikkim and Bhutan and lies only a few kilometers away from the Chicken's Neck Corridor. The People's Liberation Army of China has been steadily expanding its military infrastructure in this area. They have constructed all-weather roads, tunnels, and air bases in the mountainous terrain to ensure that large numbers of troops and war equipment can be mobilized to the Indian border in a very short time. During the Doklam standoff, these concerns took on a more tangible form when China attempted to build a strategic road in Bhutanese territory. Had that road been completed, Chinese forces could have easily kept the Siliguri Corridor under surveillance and, if necessary, launched an attack on it. For the Indian Army, it remains a major concern that if China were ever to create an obstruction in this stretch, it would not take long for the Northeast to be severed from the rest of India. In response, India has strengthened its position along the borders of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, yet due to geographical constraints, China's advantage cannot be entirely dismissed. The mountainous terrain and unpredictable weather of this region further complicate defense arrangements.

From the perspective of internal security as well, the Chicken's Neck Corridor is considered an extremely sensitive zone. The international borders surrounding this area are not fully secured, making it a potential haven for illegal infiltrators, poachers, and terrorists. Taking advantage of the open borders with Nepal and Bangladesh, various anti-national forces attempt to create instability within India. Crimes such as drug trafficking and human trafficking frequently occur in this region, disturbing the country's internal peace. Several insurgent groups from the Northeast have also used this passage as an escape route and for the transportation of arms and ammunition. Moreover, demographic changes in this region have raised concerns about the possibility of future social and political crises. If any foreign power were to incite social divisions and trigger riots or rebellions here, the focus of the armed forces could shift away from the main border, thereby providing an opportunity to adversarial nations. Hence, ensuring the security of the Chicken's Neck is not merely about deploying troops at the border; it also requires strengthening the region's social stability and intelligence network. Without proper coordination between the police and paramilitary forces, a major crisis could erupt in this narrow corridor at any time.

The Chicken's Neck Corridor is the economic lifeline of the eight North-Eastern states. Assam's tea, crude oil, timber, and other natural resources pass through this route to reach the rest of the country. Likewise, from food supplies to clothing and industrial machinery, all goods enter the Northeast through this corridor. If this transportation system were to be disrupted even for a week, the entire region would plunge into chaos. Prices of commodities would skyrocket, and the lives of ordinary people would become miserable. We are in a vulnerable position due to our excessive reliance on this transportation system. Recognizing its importance, the Government of India has recently placed considerable emphasis on developing infrastructure within the Northeast. Massive bridges such as Bogibeel and Bhupen Hazarika over the Brahmaputra have not only facilitated faster troop movement but also enhanced economic transactions. However, despite such developments, if the main connection through Siliguri were severed, all these advantages would become stagnant. Therefore, to ensure economic security, finding alternatives to this corridor has become the need of the hour. The government has realized that surviving solely on one route could pose a grave risk, and thus work on multiple alternative connections has commenced.

At present, India has achieved notable success on the diplomatic front in reducing pressure on the Chicken's Neck Corridor. Among the most significant steps is the transit agreement with Bangladesh. The facility of transporting goods from Kolkata to Agartala or Assam through Bangladesh by road and waterways has been a major achievement for India. Access to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla has ensured that the Northeast is no longer entirely dependent on the Chicken's Neck. These alternative routes have also added a new dimension to India's military preparedness, as in times of war, even if the Siliguri route is blocked, assistance and troops can be dispatched through Bangladesh with relative ease. Additionally, the ongoing Kaladan Multi-Modal Project with Myanmar aims to connect Mizoram to sea routes. These new linkages have significantly reduced the risks associated with overdependence on the chicken's neck. However, all of this depends on maintaining friendly relations with neighboring countries. If an anti-India government were to assume power in Bangladesh, these advantages could once again be withdrawn. Therefore, India's foreign policy must ensure that these alternative routes remain active at all times.

Security of the chicken's neck cannot be ensured by military forces alone; it also requires comprehensive development of the region, including investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure to improve the quality of life for the local population. When people in a region feel that the government is working for their welfare and that their lives are secure, they themselves become guardians of the nation. It is essential to strengthen national consciousness among the people of Siliguri and surrounding areas so that they are not misled by foreign provocations. Expanding educational and employment opportunities in this region is crucial to keep the youth integrated into the national mainstream, because a dissatisfied population can become a major vulnerability for any nation. Furthermore, modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and drones must be utilized to maintain round-the-clock surveillance over every inch of the border. In today's changing world, wars cannot be won by guns and ammunition alone; information and precise planning are the greatest weapons. The Chicken's Neck Corridor must be transformed from a vulnerable point into a strong connectivity hub. It should not only connect the Northeast but also serve as India's gateway for trade and cultural relations with Southeast Asian nations.

According to defense experts, forming a dedicated security arrangement or command for Chicken's Neck is essential. Since the Army, Border Security Force, and police all have roles to play here, an integrated command structure among these three agencies would enable faster and more accurate action. In times of crisis, any confusion over decision-making could provide an opportunity for the enemy. Additionally, the capacity of the railway lines and national highways passing through the corridor must be doubled to allow the movement of large military vehicles at any time. Newly constructed bridges must be capable of bearing the weight of tanks and heavy weaponry. All these preparations send a clear message to adversarial nations that India is no longer as vulnerable as before. We have learned to transform our geographical weaknesses into strengths. It is this unshakable confidence and planning that will secure our Northeast and establish Chicken's Neck as a strong shield of the nation.

Beyond military and political dimensions, environmental challenges must also not be ignored. The Chicken's Neck region is ecologically sensitive and frequently experiences natural disasters. If earthquakes or landslides triggered by heavy rainfall were to disrupt our communication systems, our situation during wartime would become dire. Therefore, while constructing infrastructure, environmental considerations must be kept in mind to ensure durability and resilience. Climate change has already impacted the Himalayan foothills, potentially altering the course of the Brahmaputra and other rivers, thereby posing risks to our bridges and roads. Hence, a scientific and comprehensive plan must guide all future initiatives. In conclusion, the Chicken's Neck Corridor is a permanent and defining element of India's existence. It reminds us that security is never absolute; it is an ongoing process. To safeguard every citizen of the Northeast and preserve the nation's integrity, we must protect this narrow corridor with unwavering determination. It stands as a symbol of our pride and sovereignty, constantly urging us to remain vigilant.

