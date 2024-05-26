Chief Minister’s Policy on Assam Police Reforms

Hitesh Kalita

The pledge taken by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, on May 14, 2023, is anticipated to bring about significant reforms within the Assam Police. While distributing appointment letters, the Chief Minister emphasised a new vision for law enforcement in the state. He stated, “Assam Police personnel blow the whistle when luxury vehicles break the rules on the roads. But if risk-takers and pushers break the rules on the road, they use sticks. It would be a reform if the policemen thought of the poor as their parents. Police should be such that even the poorest people in society can go to the police and feel safe.”He further added, “You don’t get your monthly salary today, but after joining the job, you will receive it regularly. The money you get as a salary is a gift from God. Then why do people call those who exploit others the police? No police officer should ‘collect’ from anyone, even if ordered by a superior. Please promise to transform the Assam Police into a better force. The police should be ruthless towards criminals and the most tender-hearted towards the poor. There are some vultures in Assam who look for opportunities to exploit the poor. You have secured jobs due to the hard work of your parents. If your parents had not fulfilled their responsibilities and educated you, you would not have gained employment today. Promise not to forget the sacrifices of your parents.” This pledge underscores a commitment to empathy, integrity, and a strong stance against corruption, aiming to reshape the Assam Police into a force that is both just and compassionate.

We have taken seriously the commitment of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma towards police reform, a cause he has championed for many years. The budget for the fiscal year 2016–17, presented by Dr. Sarma in his capacity as Finance Minister, included several proposals aimed at transforming the police force in Assam. Key proposals included:

1. Improving Public Relations: The historical focus on counter-terrorism had strained the relationship between the police and the public. Dr. Sarma emphasised the need for a shift towards building friendly relations. He advocated for a comprehensive change in the infrastructure of police stations and the mindset of police personnel to foster a community-oriented approach.

2. Women Cells: The proposal included setting up women cells in 63 police stations to address and prevent crimes against women, highlighting a commitment to gender-sensitive policing.

3. Citizens’ Committees: The formation of citizens’ committees in 347 police stations was proposed to bridge the gap between the police and the public, aiming to make the police force more citizen-friendly, responsive, and sympathetic.

In the Budget Speech for 2021–22, after the formation of the government, several measures were announced to continue the reform and strengthening of the Assam Police:

1. a) Maitri Project: completion and upgrading of 62 police stations under this project to enhance infrastructure and services.

2. b) Cyber Fraud Helpdesk: Launch of a 24-hour ‘Helpdesk’ with All India Helpline numbers by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as part of the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting Management System project. Assam became the eighth state in the country to offer this service.

3. c) Cyber Forensic Laboratories: Establishment of Cyber Forensic Laboratories and Training and New Anti-Human Trafficking Groups in various districts under the ‘Nirbhaya Fund’ scheme, supported by the Government of India.

4. d) IT Integration: Integration of IT systems with the physical systems of the existing Foreigners Identification Tribunals and Border Police, in collaboration with the Border Agency and its e-Governance initiatives, to enhance the identification and expulsion of illegal immigrants and suspected foreigners.

These initiatives demonstrate the government’s ongoing efforts to reform the police force, making it more efficient, transparent, and community-focused, thereby fostering a safer and more supportive environment for the citizens of Assam.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Jiia, has long been advocating for a “SMART POLICE.” In this context, each letter of the acronym SMART stands for:

n S: Strict,Sensitive

n M: Modern,Mobile

n A: Alert,Accountable

n R: reliable, responsive

n T: Trained, Tech Savvy (equipped with technology)

Aligning with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision, the Assam Police, under the leadership of Hon’ble CM, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, is continuously striving to embody these qualities. As a testament to their efforts, the Assam Police was recently awarded the ‘President’s Badge’ on May 10. This prestigious honour recognises Assam as the fifth state in the country, alongside the Union Territory of Delhi, to receive the ‘President’s Nishan.’ This award was granted for their exemplary services in controlling terrorism, managing immigration and various crimes, maintaining law and order, and ensuring public security. The recognition of the Assam Police is undoubtedly good news for the ordinary citizens of the state.

In 2006, the Supreme Court issued several directives for police reform. One of the directives in Prakash Singh v. Government of India was to separate the responsibilities of investigation and maintenance of law and order within the police administration. The government of Assam should take measures to fully implement this separation. This step is expected to bring more relief to ordinary citizens. Additionally, the Supreme Court advised the formation of police complaint authorities at both the state and district levels. It is crucial to appoint impartial investigating officers to handle allegations against the police. If the government of Assam can take such measures, it would enhance the activity and trustworthiness of the Assam Police among the people.