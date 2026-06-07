Child rights violation

Assam’s key child development indicators – such as sex ratio, infant and under-5 mortality rates, immunisation and school enrolment rates – have significantly improved in the past decade or so. But issues relating to overall child survival and violence against children continue to be of major concern. While domestic violence continues to be a major concern in Assam, children who are exposed to it are at high risk of direct physical injury or neglect. It severely compromises their right to be free from all forms of exploitation and mental or physical abuse. It has been widely accepted at the government level that witnessing domestic abuse fundamentally alters brain development in young children. The frequent occurrence of such incidents at home frequently leads to severe emotional distress, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder; these, in turn, cause severe damage to their ability to learn, socialise, and grow into healthy adults. Though Assam has a strong presence of women’s organizations and student bodies, the latter category in particular rarely raises their voice over child rights violations in the state. Again, despite legal provisions banning physical punishment being in force under the RTE Act, there have been frequent incidents of teachers resorting to physical assault, mental harassment, or various other kinds of severe disciplinary actions across the state. Based on the occurrence of such incidents, one can surmise that a large section of school and college teachers in Assam do not seem to be aware of children’s rights. In Assam, most colleges have higher secondary sections. Students enrolled in higher secondary classes are generally below the age of 18 and thus are legally children for all purposes. Some major examples of violation of child rights in Assam’s educational institutions, including colleges, higher secondary and senior secondary schools, as well as high schools, are inadequate and poor-quality sitting facilities, lack of proper ventilation, lights and fans in classrooms, inadequate and unhygienic toilet facilities, absence of sanitary napkin facilities for adolescent girls, poor drinking water facilities, etc. These deficits have occurred not because of the failure on the part of the government to ensure child rights, but largely because of the poor quality of teachers, a large chunk of whom have no idea whatsoever about child rights and what role they are required to play in order to ensure that no right of the child is violated or usurped. Because of these issues, there are sporadic and alarming incidents of teacher misconduct and corporal punishment quite frequently reported in the news media from across the state.