China’s strategic triangle and the threat to the Quad

Jaideep Saikia

(jdpsaikia@gmail.com)

The geopolitical alignment of Bangladesh with China systematically flattens the Northern Arc of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) curve. It fundamentally alters the strategic geometry. The development can no longer be regarded merely as a simple "client-state" relationship but as a crucial alignment that must be viewed through the lens of maritime physics: it transforms the Bay of Bengal from a locked Indian lake into a fluid, two-way corridor for Chinese power projection.

By securing Dhaka's alignment, Beijing completes a continuous line of maritime access points that flattens India's historical geographic advantages and alters the strategic balance across the entire ocean.

Historically, the IOR curve functioned as a defensive arc for India, with the Bay of Bengal serving as a secure area where the Indian Navy held clear operational superiority. But the new Dhaka-Beijing alignment threatens to break the "sanctuary" status that India enjoyed. The Bay of Bengal will no longer be an isolated maritime pocket. Dhaka's strategic alignment allows Chinese assets to operate at the absolute northern apex of the Indian Ocean. This removes the geographic buffer that previously forced the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) to operate far from India's eastern coast.

With facilities like the BNS Sheikh Hasina submarine base at Cox's Bazar (now officially renamed to BNS Pekua) designed to host Chinese-built submarines, the deep-water trenches of the bay are now open to regular undersea deployment. This positions PLAN-vetted assets right next to India's key strategic zones, including the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam and the Integrated Test Range in Wheeler Island.

By bringing Bangladesh into its strategic orbit, Beijing links its isolated maritime infrastructure points across South Asia into a connected, functional network. Indeed, a "Strategic Triangle" has been established alongside Gwadar in Pakistan and Hambantota in Sri Lanka. This gives China operational footholds at the western, central, and eastern nodes of the Indian Ocean.

This network flattens the logistical challenges China faced in the region. PLAN vessels no longer need to rely on long journeys from the South China Sea through the Malacca Strait. Instead, they can use a continuous chain of friendly ports for replenishment, intelligence collection, and domain awareness across the northern IOR.

The most significant shift in the IOR curve is how this alignment alters major maritime chokepoints. The combination of Bangladesh's political alignment and the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) provides a direct overland route from the Bay of Bengal to Southwestern China. This allows Beijing to move critical energy imports and goods directly inland, bypassing the Malacca Strait entirely. As a result, the primary area of strategic competition shifts from Southeast Asian straits directly to the Bay of Bengal. This directly challenges the United States' and India's ability to use naval chokepoints as strategic leverage during a crisis.

The change in Bangladesh's alignment also breaks up the competing maritime infrastructure corridors planned by the U.S., India, and Japan. India's Act East Policy and Japan's BIG-B initiative relied on Bangladesh acting as a reliable bridge between South Asia and ASEAN. With Dhaka integrated into China's maritime planning, this intended bridge now acts as a strategic barrier, splitting the maritime connection between New Delhi and its partners in South East Asia. The realignment further complicates India's plans to develop the Eastern Maritime Corridor, connecting Chennai and Vizag to Vladivostok through the Bay of Bengal. It must now account for a permanent Chinese monitoring and naval presence at the northern turn of the route.

The flattening of the Northern Arc of the IOR curve directly strikes at the foundational logic of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad). By converting the Bay of Bengal into a contested maritime corridor, Bangladesh's realignment fractures the Quad's containment strategy, forcing the alliance to shift from a posture of long-range maritime denial to close-range, multi-domain friction.

The core kinetic leverage of the Quad-specifically for the US and Japan-has been the ability to throttle the Strait of Malacca during a Western Pacific or Taiwan Strait escalation. With Beijing anchoring its presence in Bangladesh and linking it overland via the China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor (CMEC), China can bypass this choke point. The Quad's primary economic and energy lever over Beijing is severely diluted as a result.

Geographically, India has served as the Quad's primary anchor in the IOR, allowing the US, Japan, and Australia to concentrate forces in the First and Second Island Chains. With a pro-Beijing apex in Dhaka, India must redeploy its major surface and undersea combatants from the broader ocean to secure its immediate eastern littoral. This effectively traps India's naval power close to home and reduces its ability to project power alongside Quad allies in the South and East China Seas.

The integration of Chinese-built infrastructure, deep-water tracking networks, and drone manufacturing facilities along Bangladesh's coast compromises the Quad's Maritime Domain Awareness network. The automated data links that feed the Quad's regional tracking centres are now vulnerable to Chinese electronic intelligence and signals intelligence harvesting at the absolute centre of the arc.

To counter the flattening of the IOR curve, the Quad must transition from reactive diplomacy to high-density, asymmetric deterrence. The objective cannot be to force Dhaka into a pro-Western stance but to neutralise the strategic utility of its territory for the PLAN.

India must immediately fast-track the militarisation of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, turning the archipelago into a heavily armed anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) bastion. The permanent deployment of the Quad's tracking arrays (such as the US-Japan "Fish Hook" sound surveillance system) across the Malacca mouth, as well as the stationing of long-range anti-ship missile batteries and forward deployment of Australian and US P-8I maritime patrol aircraft to create an impenetrable bottleneck south of the Bay of Bengal, is an imperative.

Japan and India must rapidly coordinate to complete the Matarbari Deep Sea Port and its connecting industrial belt, ensuring it offers superior commercial viability to the Chinese-managed extensions at Mongla. The Quad must offer Dhaka an alternative, high-velocity infrastructure financing paired with duty-free access to Western and Japanese markets. This creates a powerful economic incentive for Dhaka to deny the PLAN any dual-use or combat access to its maritime facilities.

The Quad must attempt to establish a dedicated Bay of Bengal Electronic Task Force. It must deploy advanced electronic warfare capabilities to jam, intercept, and spoof the data streams generated by Chinese surveillance hardware stationed in Bangladesh. It must also ensure that any Chinese-built sensor arrays or drone assets operating along the border or the coast are structurally blinded by Quad electronic countermeasures, erasing their tactical utility for Beijing.

The Indian Navy must aggressively invest in undersea, unmanned capabilities. By deploying swarms of autonomous underwater vehicles and sea mines tailored for shallow-water operations, the Quad can make the shallow Northern Arc of the Bay of Bengal too risky for high-value Chinese assets, such as submarines or amphibious transport docks, to operate safely during a crisis.

The Quad can no longer rely on the assumption that the Indian Ocean is inherently secure. By recognising that the Northern Arc has been flattened, the alliance must pivot from a policy of regional containment to one of active coastal denial. Treating the Bay of Bengal as a front-line zone of friction is the only way the Quad can restore balance to the IOR and protect its vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Ultimately, the alignment of Bangladesh alters the IOR from a region of predictable barriers into a highly contested maritime space. By opening the northern coast of the Bay of Bengal to Chinese strategic interests, the natural geographical boundaries that long protected South Asia have been trampled upon. The region is now defined by overlapping surveillance networks, permanent naval competition, and a direct contest for control over the sea lanes connecting East and West.

(Jaideep Saikia expresses his gratitude to a former Indian navy officer for an informal discussion on certain technical details pertaining to maritime defence. However, despite the fact the officer has superannuated from the Indian Navy, he wishes to remain anonymous.)

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