Choosing value over volume in Northeast

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlines a strategic roadmap for a value-driven development model, emphasising the need for the northeast region to focus on premium organic produce as a new growth engine. To connect the market as the region transitions from large-scale production to high-quality products, we will need better organic certification and improved logistics. The Union Finance Minister's insistence, during the inauguration of the region's largest organic spice processing plant in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district, that the future of agriculture increasingly belongs not to those who produce more but to those who produce the best - cleaner, more traceable, more trusted and more premium - is a timely caution against the region chasing the mirage of volume and scale of output. Different programmes often emphasise combining small farms into larger, group-managed production units to increase production by organising farmers into farmer-producer companies or organisations. However, the region's mountainous terrains and intricate traditional land ownership systems frequently hinder the achievement of these goals. As growers remain trapped in experiments of a volume-driven model and fragmented and informal marketing channels that dominate local supplies, they also gradually lose the opportunity to collect a premium price for their produce, which is organic by default. An expanding list of products with Geographical Indication (GI) tags already recognises the uniqueness of agricultural and horticultural produce grown in the region. The GI tag provides a natural advantage to growers in the northeast over growers in other regions, but lack of end-to-end digital traceability is a critical gap in the region that needs to be bridged. The GI tag alone cannot deliver prosperity to original growers unless it is backed by a robust and credible quality-driven value chain that assures consumers of authenticity. As the GI tag protects traditional practices associated with agricultural and horticultural crops, registering every single traditional grower and ensuring easy accessibility to the GI logo are essential for building strong brands around unique produce from the region to attract domestic and global buyers who are ready to pay a premium price. While a GI tag guides buyers to trace the origin and heritage of the produce, it is organic certification that plays the most crucial role in convincing buyers to pay a premium price for produce grown without the use of any chemical fertilisers or harmful pesticides or insecticides. It is not for the first time that the central government has highlighted the region's strength in organic farm produce. Yet, the region's lack of adequate laboratories for organic certification is baffling and points to the gap between policy guidelines and the structural framework needed to drive transformative agricultural and horticultural growth. The central government, by extending special financial assistance to the northeastern states, can strengthen the organic certification ecosystem to put more farm produce in the region's basket of certified organic products. Other states in the region can learn from Sikkim's experience in maintaining its status as the country's first fully organic state since 2016, when it earned this recognition, which can significantly contribute to achieving the desired goal of establishing the Northeast as a single organic hub. A recognition of the entire region as a fully organic region may not be feasible, as farming practices in vast areas of cropland in the region have already undergone drastic changes, with farmers using chemical fertilisers and pesticides to boost production. However, we can identify certain pockets of the region that can promote organic farming practices. Such initiatives will bear fruits only when farmers growing organic produce receive an assured market and premium prices. Therefore, strengthening the organic certification ecosystem, logistics support, facilitation of end-to-end digital traceability, and brand building cannot take place in silos and must be prioritised as key pillars of an integrated approach to a strategic shift towards a value-driven development model. The value-driven model pitched by the Union Finance Minister has immense significance for the ecologically fragile northeast region to address sustainability challenges in the agriculture and horticulture sector. As the expansion of cropped area often leads to the shrinking of forest cover, which is unwarranted as it deepens the impact of climate change, securing premium prices for organic produce can significantly relieve this pressure by helping farmers earn more from the same plot of land. Augmenting the income of farm households from the same plot of land simply by brand building and organic certification will disincentivise forest clearing to increase production under modern farming practices that prioritise chemical fertilisers, pesticides, and so forth. A successful and expeditious shift from an output- and volume-driven model to a premium pricing model is therefore sustainable both economically and environmentally. Adequate budgetary allocations by the central and state governments for boosting the production of premium-priced and certified organic produce must be backed by uninterrupted fund flows and a strong oversight mechanism for the transparent use of those funds.