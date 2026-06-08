City of Dreams

Have our learned readers noticed that India’s climate strategy has evolved into a masterclass in multitasking? We are not just sailing through and surviving global warming – rather, we are multitasking with it. Just see – monsoons now arrive as uninvited, extended houseguests, while our summers boast temperatures so high that even the local street dogs are asking for air conditioning. (Now, let us hope the learned dog lovers do not take offence to this statement!) The Guwahatians – yes, this is the correct term for people from Guwahati – have already adapted pretty well to global warming and its twin, “climate change”. Thanks to the various government agencies entrusted with the task of “development” of this premier city, our infrastructure is wonderfully visionary; every monsoon, and for that matter, after every smart shower, the bustling streets of the smart city undergo a seamless, unannounced transformation into urban Venice – just without the gondolas and with far more potholes. Considering the high humidity that Guwahatians experience every summer, one prominent candidate promised during his election campaign in April to transform Guwahati into Switzerland. The people liked the idea and elected him. But he has, for some reason or another, chosen to keep his strategy a well-guarded secret. Meanwhile, another honourable MLA has suddenly fallen in love with Guwahati and claimed it will soon become something even the devatas will admire. Guwahati, after all, is a dream city. And dreams are free; just keep dreaming.