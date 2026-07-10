Cleanliness cannot be bought only through penalties

Citizens cannot be expected to maintain cleanliness if sufficient public dustbins, waste collection services and public toilets remain unavailable in several parts of the city. Waste segregation at source is still far from universal, while irregular waste collection continues to affect certain localities — Shashanka Das

Cities are judged not just by their buildings or roads but by their citizens’ discipline. A clean city is rarely the outcome of municipal effort alone. It reflects a partnership between an efficient administration and a responsible public. The recent decision of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation to introduce spot fines for sanitation-related offences is, therefore, an important step towards reinforcing civic responsibility. The initiative’s success will depend on the penalties collected, enforcement consistency, and citizens’ willingness to change.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation recently announced a comprehensive schedule of spot fines ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 25,000 for sixteen categories of sanitation-related violations. The offences include spitting in public places, littering, illegal dumping of waste, public urination, open defecation, use of banned single-use plastic items, disposal of hazardous waste, burning of garbage, dumping waste into rivers and wetlands, damaging civic infrastructure and blocking natural drainage systems. According to the civic body, the objective is to ensure compliance with sanitation regulations and promote a cleaner and healthier city.

The notification deserves appreciation because it recognises that civic indiscipline is not merely an issue of appearance. It has direct consequences for public health, environmental sustainability and urban resilience. Every year Guwahati experiences severe waterlogging during the monsoon. While inadequate drainage infrastructure remains a major challenge, careless disposal of waste into drains has repeatedly worsened the problem. Plastic bags, construction debris and household garbage reduce the carrying capacity of storm water drains and increase the risk of flooding after heavy rainfall.

It is therefore significant that the highest penalty of Rs 25,000 has been reserved for those who block the natural flow of drains by dumping waste or construction materials. This provision recognises a simple truth: human carelessness can cause flooding just as much as heavy rain can. Flooding is often as much a result of human negligence as it is of heavy rainfall.

The inclusion of fines for dumping waste into rivers, wetlands and public spaces is equally important. Guwahati is blessed with a fragile ecological landscape that includes wetlands, streams and the internationally recognised Deepor Beel. These ecosystems continue to face pressure from rapid urbanisation and indiscriminate waste disposal. Protecting them requires stronger regulation supported by effective enforcement. Yet legislation alone cannot transform civic behaviour.

History shows that regulations succeed only when they are implemented consistently and fairly. If enforcement becomes occasional or selective, citizens quickly lose confidence in the system. Spot fines should therefore become a routine part of municipal administration rather than a temporary campaign that disappears after public attention shifts elsewhere. Equally important is impartiality. The rules must apply to everyone. A roadside vendor, a commercial establishment, a contractor and an ordinary resident should all be subject to the same standards. Selective enforcement would weaken both the credibility of the administration and the effectiveness of the policy.

There is another dimension that deserves equal attention. Civic responsibility cannot be demanded without adequate civic infrastructure. Citizens cannot be expected to maintain cleanliness if sufficient public dustbins, waste collection services and public toilets remain unavailable in several parts of the city. Waste segregation at source is still far from universal, while irregular waste collection continues to affect certain localities.

The administration therefore carries responsibilities that are as important as those expected from the public. Better sanitation facilities, improved waste management systems, regular cleaning of drains and continuous public awareness campaigns should accompany stricter enforcement. Punishment without adequate public services creates frustration rather than cooperation.

The challenge also extends beyond municipal administration. Civic behaviour: social attitudes shape civic behaviour. by social attitudes. Many people maintain exceptional cleanliness within their homes while showing little concern for streets, parks and public spaces. This reflects a belief that public property belongs only to the government. Such thinking has contributed significantly to the deterioration of urban environments across the country.

Changing this mindset requires sustained civic education beginning in schools and continuing through community organisations, resident welfare associations and commercial establishments. Cleanliness must become a shared social value rather than simply a legal obligation.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has already begun implementing the new notification by conducting inspections and imposing penalties on establishments violating waste disposal norms. This indicates that the administration intends to move beyond issuing notifications and towards actual enforcement. Such consistency will determine whether the initiative achieves lasting behavioural change.

Ultimately, the true measure of success will not be the number of fines imposed or the revenue collected. Success will be reflected in cleaner streets, unclogged drains, healthier wetlands, reduced waterlogging and a noticeable improvement in public behaviour. The ideal outcome is a city where very few violations occur because citizens voluntarily follow civic norms, rather than one where thousands of penalties are issued every month.

Guwahati stands at an important stage in its urban development. As one of the fastest-growing cities in the Northeast, it must aspire to become a model of responsible urban governance. Clean roads, functioning drainage systems and protected public spaces Achieving clean roads, functioning drainage systems, and protected public spaces requires more than just government action; it demands active citizen participation. through government action alone. They require citizens who understand that public spaces deserve the same care and respect as their homes.

The new schedule of spot fines sends a strong message that civic negligence carries consequences. The success of this policy in transforming Guwahati’s urban landscape hinges on a fundamental principle. Laws can compel compliance, but only civic consciousness can create a truly clean and sustainable city.

(The writer can be reached at shashankadasnov1@gmail.com)