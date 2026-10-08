Clearing roadblocks to organic farming in NE

The Estimates Committee of the parliament has renewed its push for enhancing direct assistance to farmers under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for the Northeastern Region (MOVCDNER), reinforcing the urgency of scaling certified organic farming across the Northeast. The committee, reiterating its recommendation, follows a non-committal position taken by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Department of Agricultural Research & Education), signalling the need for stronger policy clarity. The parliamentary panel’s observation that the current financial support of Rs 46,000 per hectare under the scheme might not be sufficient to fully alleviate the financial strain farmers experience during the first three to four years, as the yields tend to lower and the economic burden remains heavier during this period, highlights the importance of bridging the early-stage viability gap. When this gap remains unbridged, small farmers find it increasingly difficult to continue with organic farming. The Committee’s report points out that under MOVCDNER, assistance of Rs. 46,500 per ha over three years is provided for the creation of Farmers Producer Organisations, support to farmers for organic input, etc. Out of the entire value chain from the farm gate to the end consumer, the total assistance, Rs. 32,500 per ha, is provided to farmers for off-farm/on-farm organic inputs under the scheme, including Rs. 15,000 as a direct benefit transfer to the farmer. The report highlighted that in the Action Taken Reply, the Ministry had not specifically replied to the recommendation of the committee regarding enhancement of financial assistance during the transition period, extension of the support period beyond three years, review of Market Development Assistance and strengthening of market mechanisms, including digital platforms and premium pricing for organic produce. Another critical observation by the committee is that the Ministry is silent on various issues such as measures proposed for enhancing financial support for organic inputs and certification, addressing shortages of bio-fertilisers through establishment of local production units, strengthening market linkages and retail infrastructure or promoting organic tourism, which lay bare deep execution deficits that continue to create a barrier between intent and achievement. The ministry must take urgent steps to establish local biofertiliser production units and dedicated organic retail outlets in urban centres to improve market access and ensure fair prices for organic products, as well as institutionalise the current 20-30% premium for organic products through a system of Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for major organic crops, as recommended by the committee, to bridge these implementation gaps. While traditional farming in the region, especially among most indigenous communities, is organic by default, the commercial viability of the produce remains low as modern markets and consumers insist on formal organic certification for authenticity. The Committee’s recommendation to establish a unified organic label for products under both certification systems – the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) and the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS-India) – for consistency in marketing, boosting consumer confidence, and simplifying the identification of authentic organic production offers a pragmatic solution. Simplifying the certification procedure by reducing costs and exploring digital solutions to streamline the application process and monitoring, ensuring accessibility for small farmers as insisted by the Committee, is pivotal to ensure the transformation of subsistence organic farming in the region to commercial farming. A rise in the export of organically grown agricultural and horticultural produce has demonstrated the region’s potential to diversify its export basket. Strengthening the organic certification ecosystem through the establishment of more laboratories and making the process of obtaining such certificates easy and affordable for small farmers is crucial to achieving the primary objectives of MOVCDNER. Providing handholding support to entrepreneurs in the sector from the region on branding and labelling of organic products is another essential requirement to tap into the potential of domestic and global markets. As e-commerce and quick commerce become more popular among consumers, there is an increasing expectation for organic products from the region to be readily available across all digital marketplaces, accompanied by clear labelling and attractive branding. Scaling the business of organic products from the region demands strengthening of the entire value chain from the farm gate to the end consumers. This calls for making the value chain strong at every stage, from production and aggregation to processing, branding, transportation and consumer access. A successful business model will improve economic returns for farmers and help preserve their traditional knowledge embedded in organic farming practice. The traditional farming system of indigenous communities from the region has shaped vibrant cultural heritage, and, therefore, promotion of commercially viable and market-orientated organic farming is also crucial for preservation of their rich cultural heritage. Building awareness of the scheme and the importance of strengthening commercial organic farming, especially among young members of the farm families, is essential to sustain the momentum of organic farming pushed by the central and state governments across the region. The ministry urgently acting on pragmatic recommendations made by the parliamentary committee is essential for translating the policy intent to measurable progress through expeditious on-ground delivery.