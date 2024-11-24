Climate change and its threats to human survival: A global perspective

Dipankar Deka

(dipankardeka613@gmail.com)

Climate change is one of the most important and urgent challenges facing humanity. Climate change is causing drastic changes in Earth’s climate system. The United Nations (UN) says that climate change is happening faster than ever and is primarily caused by human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial activities. These changes are becoming more pronounced every year, including more intense heat, rising sea levels, melting glaciers, and extreme weather events. This article examines the nature of climate change, its causes and implications, and uses recent examples to highlight immediate impacts and underline the need for urgent action.

Understanding Climate Change

Climate change means long-term changes in temperature, rainfall, wind patterns, and other elements of Earth’s climate. While natural factors such as volcanic eruptions and solar cycles have always influenced the climate, scientists agree that the current rate of change is largely due to human activities. Excessive burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas releases significant amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases (GHGs) into the atmosphere. These gases trap heat, causing global temperatures to rise—commonly known as global warming.

Recent examples showing the impact of climate change:

1. 2023 European heatwave: In the summer of 2023, Europe faced one of its hottest summers on record. Countries such as Spain, Italy, and Greece experienced prolonged heatwaves, with temperatures exceeding 40 °C (104 °F). These extreme temperatures led to massive forest fires, especially in the Mediterranean region. Greece, in particular, struggled with hundreds of forest fires that devastated large swaths of land, forced mass evacuations, and depleted firefighting resources. In Italy, major cities such as Rome and Milan faced record-breaking temperatures, posing health risks, disrupting daily life, and impacting the tourism-dependent local economy. Such extreme weather events are projected to become more frequent due to climate change. According to a study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), more than 47,000 people died in Europe as a result of high temperatures in 2023, which was the hottest year on record globally and the second hottest in Europe.

2. Flooding in Pakistan: Pakistan experienced historic flooding in 2022, with effects continuing into 2023. Torrential rains caused the Indus River to swell, submerging a third of the country. The floods killed more than 1,700 people, displaced millions, and destroyed vital infrastructure, homes, and agricultural land. The country faced a humanitarian crisis as displaced communities struggled with food and water shortages, and waterborne diseases such as malaria and dengue spread rapidly. Scientists link the intensity and frequency of such flooding events to climate change, as warmer temperatures lead to increased evaporation and, as a result, more intense rainfall events.

3. Coral Bleaching in the Great Barrier Reef: The Great Barrier Reef in Australia, one of the world’s most iconic and biodiverse ecosystems, is suffering from coral bleaching—a phenomenon caused primarily by rising ocean temperatures. Bleaching occurs when corals, stressed by warming water, expel algae living in their tissues, causing them to turn white. In 2022 and 2023, researchers observed significant bleaching events, which are now becoming annual occurrences. Without substantial action to curb greenhouse gas emissions, scientists predict the reef could suffer irreversible damage, resulting in the loss of a vital marine habitat.

4. Melting Glaciers and Rising Sea Levels: Another major consequence of climate change is the melting of polar ice and glaciers, which contribute to rising sea levels. Greenland and Antarctica, home to the world’s largest ice sheets, are losing ice at unprecedented rates. According to NASA, Greenland is losing an average of 279 billion tons of ice per year, while Antarctica is losing about 148 billion tonnes of ice. This loss of ice is causing sea levels to rise, posing a serious threat to coastal cities and island nations. Cities such as Miami, New York, and Mumbai are already implementing measures to address the risk of flooding and coastal erosion, while low-lying islands such as the Maldives are at risk of becoming uninhabitable.

5. Severe drought and water shortages: Climate change is also contributing to severe droughts, which threaten water supplies in many parts of the world. For example, the western United States has been experiencing prolonged droughts that have affected agriculture, lowered reservoir levels, and increased the risk of wildfires. California has implemented water restrictions, and other states are also grappling with water management challenges. Meanwhile, in Africa, countries such as Kenya and Somalia are experiencing severe droughts, threatening food security and livelihoods, leaving millions of people at risk of hunger and malnutrition.

6. Flood in Dubai: The recent flooding in Dubai can be considered an example of how climate change can affect weather patterns on a global scale, including in areas with typically arid climates. Dubai experienced an unusual amount of rain in January 2023, causing flooding of streets, homes, and businesses. Flooding is rare in such arid and desert-like environments, and scientists are investigating whether climate change is contributing to changes in rainfall patterns and the intensity of rainfall events in these regions.

While no single weather event can conclusively prove climate change, such unusual rainfall coincides with the larger trend of more intense and unpredictable weather patterns associated with climate warming. Warmer atmospheric temperatures increase evaporation, which, as a result, can lead to more moisture in the air. This moisture can cause heavy rainfall in unexpected places, such as Dubai, where infrastructure is not typically designed to handle such events.

7. Delayed Winter: A couple of decades ago, winter in India typically began in September or October. However, in recent years, the cold season has started much later. This shift is primarily due to climate change, as the rise in global temperatures disrupts seasonal patterns, including the Indian monsoon and the onset of winter. Factors such as urban heat islands, changing wind patterns, and events like La Niña (La Niña is typically associated with enhanced rainfall during India’s southwest monsoon) also contribute to warming during the early months of winter. This delay reflects a global climate change trend that impacts agriculture, wildlife, and daily life. Addressing these changes requires global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and adopt sustainable practices.

The World Economic Forum estimates that by 2050, climate change will cause 14.5 million deaths and $12.5 trillion in economic losses, both directly and indirectly. Another study published in Current Issues in Tourism estimates that in the 2050s, the US ski season will be shortened by between 14–33 days (low emissions scenario) and 27 to 62 days (high emissions scenario), leading to direct economic losses of $657 million to $1.352 billion annually.

Urgent action needed

The examples above show why it is important to tackle climate change around the world. Governments, businesses, and individuals all have important roles to play. Countries have agreed on the Paris Agreement, which aims to keep global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius, with a target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. To achieve this, we must significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions, switch to renewable energy sources, and protect and restore natural ecosystems. People can help by making sustainable choices, using less energy, and supporting policies and businesses that focus on climate action. However, the biggest changes must come from governments and large companies, as they have the most power to make a massive impact.

Conclusion

Climate change is no longer a future threat but a present reality with serious consequences. Recent examples of extreme weather, environmental damage, and humanitarian crises show how deeply a warming world affects us. Tackling climate change requires global teamwork, bold policy action, and a shared commitment to a sustainable future. On a global level, agreements such as the Paris Agreement and efforts to reach net-zero emissions are important steps. Countries are planting forests, taxing carbon pollution, and investing in clean technologies. Youth movements and green city projects are raising awareness and promoting action.

Governments and businesses play a big role, but even small actions like using solar panels or reducing waste matter. Urgent action is vital to protect the planet for future generations. Together, we can create a cleaner, safer world. The choices we make today will shape the world for generations to come.