Poor fund utilisation by the North Eastern Council (NEC) reflects its chronic inefficiency and raises concerns about its capacity to fulfil its mandate of addressing critical development gaps in Northeastern states, as this newspaper highlighted in its Thursday edition. The NEC has managed to spend only 35% of its total budgetary allocation in the first seven months of this financial year, revealing a troubling gap in oversight, monitoring, and implementation of projects and schemes. Such dismal spending suggests that the recommendation by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs that the NEC should strengthen its project appraisal, monitoring and review mechanisms to ensure strict adherence to prescribed timelines and approved cost estimates has not received the attention it deserved. The parliamentary committee also recommended that the NEC should evolve a robust financial planning framework to realistically assess committed liabilities in advance so as to minimize substantial upward revisions at the Revised Estimates (RE) stage. The NEC was established in 1971 as a statutory advisory body, but in 2002, it was mandated to act as a regional planning body for the region and give priority to schemes and projects that will benefit two or more states while formulating regional plans for the region. The NEC (Amendment) Act, 2002, upgraded it as a regional planning body, but as the NEC was placed under administrative control of the Ministry of Development North Eastern Region (DoNER), ambiguity over its functioning clouded its mandate. The news report highlighted that under one head of the "Scheme of NEC", only 36% of the total allocation of Rs 769.09 crore could be spent till October. The Guidelines for the Scheme state that the State Government/central agency shall put in place a robust monitoring mechanism for proper execution of the projects sanctioned under the scheme, and a quarterly physical and financial progress report of the project should reach the DoNER Ministry within three weeks of the end of the quarter under report. Evidently, the onus of ensuring timely execution of projects also lies with the state government and the central agency concerned, both of which must explain the persistent delays and underutilisation of allocated funds. While spending may increase in the remaining months of the financial year and improve utilisation figures, rushing through project execution at the end of the year raises legitimate concerns about the quality of work. This calls for closer scrutiny of work, even when project execution and fund utilisation improve by the end of the financial year. Poor fund utilisation for the major part of the financial year only reflects that the guidelines, despite being comprehensive, have not translated into action on the ground. The parliamentary panel's report identifies two major hurdles faced by the NEC in implementing its schemes: a lack of experts to prepare detailed project reports and delays in submitting utilisation certificates and quarterly progress reports. The NEC cannot hope to improve its fund utilisation if these problems remain unaddressed. As 30% of NEC's allocation is earmarked for new projects under the "Scheme for NEC" for focused development of deprived areas, deprived/neglected sections of society and emerging priority sectors in the Northeastern states, persistent delay in utilisation adversely affects development activities in the region. As the scheme is 100% centrally funded, the states have no worries about any financial burden for the projects and schemes taken up under it and only need to focus on DPR preparation and meeting project deadlines. Only projects that are not covered or undertaken by any other central or state government scheme are eligible for financial assistance under this central sector scheme. Failing to meet project deadlines means the region loses vital infrastructure and development benefits from central government investments. In addition to preparing the Detailed Project Reports (DPR), it is crucial for the Northeastern States to enhance their capacities in monitoring and evaluation to ensure stronger oversight of implementation, which is essential for achieving a qualitative change in the utilisation of NEC funds. The periodic review by NEC, the DoNER ministry, needs to go beyond the routine exercises of procedural checks and approval. Identifying bottlenecks in project execution during review meetings is pointless unless follow-up actions are taken to remove them and expedite execution to meet the meeting and target dates. Achieving every single milestone is essential to ensure the efficient use of funds and prevent cost overruns. A well-prepared DPR should adequately account anticipated bottlenecks including complexities in land acquisition, environmental clearances and logistical constraints and minimise the risk of delays. Improved fund utilisation by the NEC is indispensable for bridging the region's developmental gap with the rest of the country.