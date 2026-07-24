Cloudburst: Causes, impacts and disaster preparedness

Jayashree Mahanta Baruah

(joyshrimahantaboruah@gmail.com)

Extreme weather events have become increasingly common across the world over the past few decades. Floods, landslides, heat waves, cyclones, and episodes of exceptionally heavy rainfall are occurring more frequently than before. Scientists attribute this growing trend largely to climate change and the rising global temperature. Among these extreme weather events, a cloudburst is one of the most sudden, localised, and destructive natural phenomena. Although it usually affects only a small geographical area and lasts for a short period, it can unleash enormous devastation within minutes. A cloudburst can transform a calm mountain valley into a torrent of floodwater, washing away homes, roads, bridges, agricultural fields, forests, and even entire settlements.

Cloudbursts occur in many parts of the world, particularly in mountainous regions where the landscape strongly influences weather patterns. In India, they are most common in the Himalayan states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Recent years have also seen similar incidents reported from Nagaland. The effects of these events, while primarily focused in hilly areas, frequently reach well beyond the mountains. Rivers carrying giant volumes of water from the Himalayas frequently overflow into the plains, causing severe floods downstream. Destructive floods have repeatedly struck Assam, partly due to intense rainfall and cloudburst events in the Himalayan catchments. The recent flooding in districts such as Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Jorhat once again demonstrated how weather events occurring hundreds of kilometres away can have serious consequences for downstream regions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cloudburst is generally defined as rainfall exceeding 100 millimetres within one hour over an area of approximately 20-30 square kilometres. Unlike widespread heavy rainfall, a cloudburst is highly localised, meaning neighbouring areas may receive little or no rain while the affected location experiences an extraordinary downpour. The rainfall intensity is so high that natural drainage systems are unable to carry away the water quickly, leading to flash floods and widespread destruction. The word "cloudburst" often creates the impression that a cloud physically explodes. In reality, no such explosion occurs. The term simply refers to the sudden release of an exceptionally large amount of rainwater from a cloud over a very short period. The rainfall is so intense that it appears as though the cloud has burst open. Understanding a cloudburst requires understanding how clouds are formed. Solar energy continuously heats water in oceans, seas, rivers, lakes, wetlands, soil, and vegetation. This water evaporates into the atmosphere as water vapour. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air, so the rising warm air carries large amounts of water vapour upward. As it rises to higher altitudes, the air cools because atmospheric temperature decreases with height. The water vapour then condenses around tiny particles such as dust, smoke, pollen, or sea salt to form microscopic water droplets and ice crystals. Billions of these droplets and crystals combine to create clouds.

Meteorologists classify clouds according to their altitude and appearance. Low-level clouds include stratus, stratocumulus, cumulus, nimbostratus, and cumulonimbus, while middle-level clouds include altostratus and altocumulus. High-level clouds such as cirrus, cirrostratus, and cirrocumulus consist mainly of ice crystals because temperatures at those heights are extremely low. Among all cloud types, the towering Cumulonimbus cloud is the most significant because it produces thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, and the heaviest rainfall. These enormous clouds may extend from near the Earth's surface to heights of 12-18 kilometres, making them among the tallest weather systems in the atmosphere.

Rainfall is a normal part of the Earth's hydrological cycle. Under ordinary conditions, tiny water droplets inside a cloud gradually merge into larger droplets. Once they become sufficiently heavy, gravity pulls them toward the Earth's surface as rain. However, the process is dramatically different during a cloudburst. Within a rapidly developing thunderstorm, an enormous quantity of water accumulates inside a Cumulonimbus cloud. When atmospheric conditions can no longer support this stored moisture, most of the water is released almost simultaneously over a small area, producing an exceptionally intense downpour. Mountainous regions are especially vulnerable to cloudbursts because of a process known as orographic lifting. Moist air carried by the monsoon from the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea is forced to rise when it encounters mountain slopes. As the air rises, it cools rapidly, causing large quantities of water vapour to condense. Strong upward air currents continue supplying additional moisture, allowing the cloud to grow rapidly. Inside the cloud, water droplets and ice particles collide repeatedly, forming increasingly larger droplets. Eventually, the cloud reaches a point where it can no longer retain its enormous water content. The accumulated water then falls almost instantly, producing a cloudburst. These events - thunder, lightning, hailstorms, and powerful winds - frequently accompany these events, further increasing the damage. Thunder, lightning, hailstorms, and powerful winds often accompany these events, which further increase the damage.

The Himalayan region is considered one of the world's most vulnerable zones for cloudbursts. Its steep slopes, narrow valleys, and fragile geological structure create ideal conditions for flash floods and landslides. Rainwater from intense storms cannot spread over a broad area and instead rushes downhill with tremendous force. Furthermore, the Himalayas are geologically young mountains, making them more susceptible to landslides during heavy rainfall. Human activities such as deforestation, hill cutting, unplanned urbanisation, road construction, tourism-related infrastructure, and hydropower projects have significantly increased environmental vulnerability in these regions. Forecasting cloudbursts remains one of the greatest challenges in weather science. Unlike cyclones, which develop over several days and cover vast areas, cloudbursts form rapidly and affect only a limited region. Although modern forecasting systems use weather satellites, Doppler weather radars, automatic weather stations, high-resolution numerical weather prediction models, and artificial intelligence-based forecasting techniques, accurately predicting the exact location and timing of every cloudburst is still beyond present scientific capability. Nevertheless, continuous improvements in weather observation networks have significantly enhanced early warning systems for heavy rainfall.

Scientific studies indicate that climate change is increasing the likelihood of extreme rainfall events worldwide. According to the Clausius-Clapeyron relationship, the atmosphere can hold about 7 percent more water vapour for every 1°C increase in temperature. As global temperatures continue to rise, clouds are capable of storing greater amounts of moisture, increasing the potential for exceptionally intense rainfall. Although climate change cannot be blamed for every individual cloudburst, researchers agree that global warming is creating conditions that favour more frequent and intense extreme precipitation events. India has experienced several catastrophic cloudburst disasters. One of the most devastating occurred in June 2013 in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, where intense rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides that claimed more than 6,000 lives. The overflowing Mandakini River and the sudden release of water from Chorabari Lake caused widespread destruction of homes, roads, bridges, and pilgrimage centres. Another tragic cloudburst occurred in Leh, Ladakh, in August 2010, when a sudden night-time downpour triggered devastating flash floods and mudslides, killing over 250 people. More recently, Himachal Pradesh has experienced repeated cloudbursts that have severely damaged villages, highways, bridges, and hydropower infrastructure, causing significant economic losses.

Although cloudbursts cannot be prevented, their impacts can be greatly minimised through effective planning and preparedness. Strengthening weather forecasting systems, expanding the network of Doppler weather radars, installing automatic rain gauges in vulnerable areas, improving early warning systems, and enhancing disaster response capabilities are essential. Equally important are environmentally responsible land-use planning, protection of forests and wetlands, restoration of natural drainage channels, strict regulation of construction activities in hazard-prone areas, and greater public awareness regarding disaster preparedness. A cloudburst serves as a powerful reminder that the same rain that sustains life can also become one of nature's most destructive forces under exceptional circumstances. As the climate continues to change, understanding the science behind cloudbursts is becoming increasingly important. Greater investment in scientific research, modern forecasting technology, environmental conservation, sustainable development, and community preparedness will play a crucial role in reducing future loss of life and property. A scientifically informed society is better equipped to face such natural hazards and build resilience against the growing challenges posed by extreme weather.