colder winter

The onset of winter in India this year may be slightly delayed because of the effects of global warming and climate change. But forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other weather agencies have strongly predicted a colder and more severe-than-normal winter for 2025–2026, especially across Northern and Northeastern India. The shift, as reported, is driven by the anticipated return of La Niña, a climate pattern that typically causes colder conditions in the Indian subcontinent. Reports quoting IMD have said that the regions including the Indo-Gangetic plains, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana are forecast to experience below-average minimum temperatures, with cold waves that could be 3–5 C lower than normal. As far as the Himalayan region is concerned, the states like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience heavier snowfall than usual. Early signs of this have already been seen in the Himalayas. Additionally, thicker and more extended fog episodes are also likely in the plains, which can worsen air quality by trapping pollutants. Meanwhile, providing scientific explanations, experts have described La Niña as a climate pattern where the Pacific Ocean’s surface temperatures become cooler than normal. This cooling alters atmospheric circulation and has several effects on India’s winter climate. It has been stated that a stronger-than-usual circulation pattern will push cold air from the Central Asia region southward into India, which will lead to intensifying cold waves. Simultaneously, La Niña can affect the frequency and intensity of Western Disturbances—storm systems that bring winter rain and snow to North India. As far as the Northeast is concerned, IMD has predicted that winter this year will likely be characterised by a mix of cool and pleasant weather in low-lying areas, while higher-altitude regions like Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Nagaland and Manipur will experience very cold conditions, with potential snowfall. The region’s climate may vary by altitude, with areas like Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh facing sub-zero temperatures and places like Tripura and Mizoram having milder winters.