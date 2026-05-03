Commercial LPG Cost

The steep increase in commercial LPG prices, which became effective from May 1, 2026, has created severe financial pressure on the hospitality and small business sectors. With the new price reaching over Rs 3,071 in Delhi, this surge – driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia and higher global oil prices – marks a cumulative increase of over Rs 1,490 since January 2026. This has pushed commercial cooking gas to record high. While it will have an overall impact on the economy as a whole, it will be felt the most by small businesses and the hospitality sector across the country. Restaurants, hotels, dhabas, bakeries, cloud kitchens, and tea shops – the invisible network of small enterprises that feeds Indians every day – are among those which have been most heavily impacted. For these establishments, LPG is a major operational input cost. The sharp rise, coupled with existing weak consumer demand and thinning margins, threatens the viability of many small operators. Many eateries have reported reducing portion sizes, altering menus, or in some cases, temporarily closing down to manage costs. What makes the shock especially potent is that it arrives at a time when India’s smaller enterprises were already struggling with weak consumer demand, elevated raw material costs and thinning margins due to the ongoing US-Iran war. Leaders in this sector have already denounced this hike by describing it as beyond the industry’s capacity to absorb. Industry voices had already begun to capture the anxiety that spread through India’s food business ecosystem, particularly among smaller operators with little financial cushion to absorb prolonged cost shocks or supply disruptions. The increased cost of commercial cooking gas has already led to higher operating expenses for restaurants, which in turn will get reflected by way of increased menu prices, thus contributing in a big way to food inflation. As the cost of dining out rises, consumers are likely to cut back on discretionary spending. The ripple effects of this price increase also extend to the informal workforce. Small eateries will probably have to reduce staff or cut operational hours, which will directly impact daily wage workers and helpers. At the same time, this slowdown in the food service sector can reduce demand for food suppliers and transportation services. It is important to remember that the impact is gradually spreading throughout the economy. The pressure has already mounted on small businesses, as their profits are already low and they cannot afford the additional costs. There is every possibility that many small operators will either scale back their operations or temporarily close down.