Community in conservation

Arunachal Pradesh has taken some very laudable measures in order to conserve nature by way of involving the community. A few days ago, as Arunachal Pradesh celebrated its 40th Statehood Day, officers in Kurung Kumey district organized a unique one-day workshop for Gaon Burahs of the district, in which the focus was on bringing together traditional village leaders and administrative officials to discuss governance and conservation responsibilities. A significant outcome of the workshop was a collective Wildlife Protection Pledge, where participating Gaon Burahs committed to refraining from hunting and consumption of wild animals and to promoting biodiversity awareness in their respective villages. Important to note, unlike many regions where conservation is top-down, the approach of Arunachal Pradesh is rooted in community ownership. What is very amazing is that over the past 15 years, local communities across Arunachal Pradesh have voluntarily declared around 1,500 sq km of forests as Community Conserved Areas (CCAs) in their respective areas. The state nestled in the Eastern Himalayas, a very important biodiversity hotspot of the world, has two national parks and 13 wildlife sanctuaries, which create a comprehensive protective network for wildlife and nature. The most brilliant example is the Singchung Bugun Community Reserve in the West Kameng district, a 17 sq km area managed by the local Bugun community to protect biodiversity. The Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve, in fact, is one of the most successful community-based conservation examples not only of Arunachal Pradesh but of the entire Northeast, if not of the whole of India. In Singchung, the local community members of the Bugun tribe voluntarily join hands to conserve the critically endangered bird called the Bugun liocichla by setting aside part of their village area as a community reserve. The name of this bird is also derived from the Bugun tribe itself. While the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve is only one example, Arunachal Pradesh has mounted an aggressive campaign to address the historically high rates of hunting and deforestation by empowering the communities with alternative, sustainable livelihoods. Communities are being actively involved in promoting ‘avi-tourism’ or bird-watching as a socio-economic tourism activity by transforming hunters into guides and protectors. Home-stays have also come up alongside the Community Reserve, with visitors going for birding photography and local culinary experiences increasing. These have begun providing direct income to the villagers. Additionally, there has been a notable rise in threatened species, like clouded leopards and hog deer, in these conservation areas. Community-led efforts have also helped revive drying water springs and protect endangered bird habitats. Community-based tourism has significantly boosted local income, proving that biodiversity conservation can lead to sustainable development.