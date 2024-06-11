Conflict resolution in Manipur

Shortly after the dastardly ambush on an advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh by suspected militants, the security situation in the troubled state has taken a turn for the worse, making ordinary citizens more vulnerable. The exodus of violence-hit civilian population, triggered by ethnic clashes in the Jiribam area of Manipur to adjacent Cachar district in Assam, calls for activating the security apparatus to prevent escalation. The ambush, which left one police personnel injured, took place in Kangkokpi district when the CM’s advance security team was on its way to Jiribam to prepare for a scheduled visit by N. Biren Singh to the violence-hit areas on Tuesday to take stock of the situation. Armed miscreants torched houses and the police station in Jiribam district, which also exposed the inadequate security for the lives and properties of general people. Manipur has been grappling with endless violence between armed groups in the Kuki-Zo-dominated hill districts and the Meitei-dominated districts in the plains for more than one year now. The fact that illegal arms in the possession of armed civilian groups and militant outfits are continuing to blaze in the state even after the massive deployment of contingents of the Army, Assam Rifles, and various central paramilitary forces speaks volumes about the unfinished task of restoring peace. Violence claimed over 200 lives, while more than 50,000 people displaced by violent ethnic clashes are still unable to return to their homes. Illegal possession of arms and ammunition looted from state armouries by mobs of miscreants and arms smuggled into the state by suspected militants have posed tough challenges to security forces in their efforts to seize all illegal weapons. Armed groups have been using unarmed civilians as shields to resist the recovery of illegal weapons, due to which security forces are wary of collateral damage to innocent civilians. Any collateral damage will only precipitate the situation, allowing anti-Indian forces to exploit the situation in a bid to indulge in more sabotage activities, and this must be avoided. Disarming armed groups both in the hills and the plains without the support of unarmed civilians is a daunting task. Security forces winning the trust of unarmed civilian groups is a must to achieve success in their operation to seize every single illegal arm in possession of armed miscreants in the state. This will require the forces to ensure adequate security in each violence-hit village by thwarting attacks by armed miscreants. As long as armed groups continue to get shelter in residential areas, it will be difficult for security forces to carry out a full-scale operation in any area for fear of collateral damage. The government and security forces engaging in sustained dialogue with influential civil society groups to prevail upon unarmed civilians not to provide shelter to armed miscreants in villages or town areas can help with the with the gradual isolation of the miscreants. Deploying strong security pickets and simultaneously intensifying area domination in surrounding areas of vulnerable villages will boost the confidence of the inmates of the relief camps to return to their villages. Helping displaced villagers rebuild their lives is crucial for the restoration of peace. Special financial assistance to the affected families to resume agricultural activities, subsidizing the marketing cost, providing educational support to students, imparting skill training to youth, providing them stipends during skill training, and providing financial support to women self-help groups to undertake income-generating activities in their villages will help them realize how armed miscreants have pushed them to uncertainty by indulging in mindless violence. The recurrence of violent attacks has led to the civilian population doubting the capacity of the security forces to protect them from armed attacks. This explains their trust in those in possession of illegal arms for the protection of their lives and properties. The security forces’ success in preventing the recurrence of violent incidents is critical to reversing the situation. The security forces intensifying vigil against the infiltration of anti-Indian elements in Myanmar into the troubled state and the three other bordering states of Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh is essential to prevent such elements from posing an internal security threat in the Northeast region. The allegation of an influx of illegal migrants from Myanmar into the hills of Manipur has given rise to apprehension among indigenous people in the state of marginalization and finding a permanent solution to the problem remains crucial for the sustainability of peace. The outbreak of violence in Jiribam, which largely remained peaceful when other districts were gripped by violent conflict over the past year, calls for an urgent review of the security situation by the central and state governments. Such a review must not be limited to a security response but also take a holistic view of the prevailing situation to articulate a comprehensive solution aimed at isolating armed miscreants through welfare activities for vulnerable populations. Elected representatives, civil society groups, women’s groups, and student and youth groups initiating reconciliation between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups can give peace a chance in troubled Manipur.