Connecting Mizoram

Ashwini Vaishnaw

(The author is the Union Minister for Railways, Electronics & Information Technology, and Information & Broadcasting.)

For many decades, the Northeast was considered a distant frontier, waiting for development. Our brothers and sisters living in northeastern states carried aspirations of progress, but the infrastructure and opportunities they deserved remained out of reach.

All this changed when Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi initiated the Act East Policy. From a distant frontier, the Northeast is now recognised as a front-runner.

Peace, progress and prosperity

This transformation has been made possible through record investments in railways, roads, airports, and digital connectivity. Peace accords are bringing stability. People are benefiting from government schemes.

For the first time since independence, the northeastern region is seen as central to India's development story.

Consider the investments in railways, for instance. Railway budget allocation for the region has increased fivefold compared to 2009-14. This fiscal year alone, Rs 10,440 crore has been allocated.

Total budgetary allocation from 2014 to 2025 is Rs 62,477 crore.Today, railway projects worth Rs 77,000 crore are underway. Never before has the Northeast witnessed such record levels of investment.

Mizoram's first

Mizoram is part of this growth story. The state is known for its rich culture, love for sports, and beautiful hills. Yet, for decades, it remained distant from the mainstream of connectivity.

Road and air connectivity was limited. Railways had not reached its capital. Aspirations were alive, but the arteries of growth were missing. That is not the case anymore.

The inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line tomorrow by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi marks a historic milestone for Mizoram. Built at a cost of over Rs 8,000 crore, this 51-kilometre project will connect Aizawl to the national railway network for the first time.

Along with this, the Prime Minister will also flag off three new train services from Sairang to Delhi (Rajdhani Express), Kolkata (Mizoram Express) and Guwahati (Aizawl Intercity).

This railway line passes through difficult terrain. Railway engineers have built 143 bridges and 45 tunnels to connect Mizoram. One of the bridges is taller than the Qutub Minar. In fact, in this terrain, like in all other Himalayan lines, the railway line is practically built as a bridge followed by a tunnel followed by a bridge and so on.

Himalayan tunnelling method

The Northeastern Himalayas are young mountains, with large sections comprising soft soil and organic material. Constructing tunnels and building bridges in these conditions presented extraordinary challenges. Traditional methods fail because the loose soil can't support the challenges of construction.

To overcome this, our engineers developed a new and ingenious approach, now known as the Himalayan Tunnelling Method. In this technique, the soil is first stabilised and then solidified to carry out tunnelling and construction.

This enabled us to complete one of the most difficult projects in the region.

Another major challenge was ensuring the stability of bridges at great heights in a region prone to seismic activity. Here too, special designs and advanced techniques were deployed to make the bridges resilient and secure.

This homegrown innovation is a model for similar terrains worldwide. Thousands of engineers, workers, and local communities came together to make this possible.

When India decides to build, it builds smart!!

Benefits to the region

Railways is considered the engine of growth. It brings new markets closer and creates trade opportunities. For the people of Mizoram, the new railway line will improve the living conditions.

With the introduction of the Rajdhani Express in Mizoram, the travel time between Aizawl and the Delhi region will be reduced by 8 hours. The new Express trains will also make travel between Aizawl, Kolkata, and Guwahati faster and easier.

Farmers, especially those engaged in bamboo cultivation and horticulture, will be able to transport their produce faster and at a lower cost to wider markets.

The transport of essential commodities, such as food grains and fertilisers, will be easier. Tourism too will get a boost, as Mizoram's natural beauty becomes more accessible. This will create opportunities for local businesses and youth. This project will also bring better access to education, healthcare, and employment for the people.

For Mizoram, this connectivity promises all of that and more. From now on, Aizawl will no longer be seen as distant.

Development across the nation

Railways across the country are seeing record transformation. More than 100 Amrit Bharat stations were inaugurated recently, with 1200 more in the pipeline. The stations will provide passengers modern facilities and cities new hubs of growth.

More than 150 high-speed Vande Bharat trains are setting new benchmarks in passenger convenience. At the same time, electrification of almost the entire network is making it greener.

Since 2014, 35,000 kilometres of tracks have been laid. This is more than what was achieved in the previous six decades combined. In the last year alone, 3,200 kilometres of new railway lines were added.

This pace of development and transformation is visible in the Northeast too.

Vision for the Northeast

The Prime Minister said, "For us, EAST means Empower, Act, Strengthen and Transform." These words capture the essence of his approach to the Northeast.

Decisive action on multiple fronts has ensured the transformation of the region. Large projects such as the Tata's semiconductor facility in Assam, hydel power projects like Tato in Arunachal Pradesh, and iconic infrastructure like the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge are reshaping the region.

Alongside these, the establishment of AIIMS at Guwahati and 10 new greenfield airports has strengthened healthcare and connectivity.

From Frontier to Frontrunner

For decades, the people of Mizoram were told to wait for roads, schools, and railways. That wait is now over. These projects are a testament to our Prime Minister's vision towards the Northeast, i.e., once considered a frontier, now to be hailed as the frontrunner of India's growth.